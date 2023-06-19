



Google on Sunday commemorated the 112th birthday of Indian biochemist Dr. Kamala Sohony with a graffiti. She became the first Indian woman to receive a doctorate in science in 1939. She discovered the enzyme ‘cytochrome C’ by studying potatoes. It plays a key role in the electron transport chain (the process by which organisms produce energy) found in plant, human, and animal cells.

Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on 18 June 1911, his father Narayanarao Bhagvat and uncle Madhavrao Bhagvat were chemists and former graduates of the Tata Institute of Science (later the Indian Institute of Science). Bangalore.

Sohony graduated from Bombay University in 1933 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Despite facing skepticism and gender bias, she became the first woman admitted to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) that same year.

She was invited to Cambridge University in England to work with Dr. Derek Richter in the Frederick G. Hopkins laboratory.

She returned to India in 1939 and was appointed Professor and Head of Biochemistry at Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.

She then worked at the Institute of Nutrition in Coonor as Deputy Director, focusing on the effects of vitamins.

She worked on developing an affordable nutritional supplement called Neela, made from palm nectar.

Rich in vitamin C, this nutritious drink has proven to be a valuable resource for combating malnutrition in children and pregnant women.

She won the Rushtrapati Award for her work on this subject.

An active member of the Consumer Guidance Institute of India (CGSI), she died in 1998.

