Big changes coming to Google Mobile (according to leaks)





Google Pixel 8 continues to run out of secrets by presentation. Even if a week ago we discovered in detail what that camera would be like, today it rests on that panel, but with the curved changes coming, this is the screen. According to this leak, Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

From the screen of Google Pixel 7 Pro, I analyzed that it is good as expected for the price range. “It falls short of the top five at high frequencies, but it’s well-resolved in terms of sharpness, contrast and color reproduction.” is not. In fact, if you look at the technical sheet of the current Mountain View flagship model, you can see that it uses almost the same panels as its predecessor. However, the Android Authority says it has more information about the Google Pixel 8 screen thanks to direct sources from Google, and that the situation will continue to improve.

What is the best size for mobile phones? Since this is a question that does not allow for a single answer, Google used two of his Pixels of different sizes to solve this problem. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 have 6.3 inches, while the Pixel 6 has a larger curved pixel (6.7 inches). Pro and Pixel 7 Pro.

Exposed Google Pixel 8 screen

But the Google Pixel 8 changes that trend and moves away. The Google Pixel 8 panel shrinks the diagonal to 6.17 inches, while the Google Pixeo 8 Pro maintains 6.7 inches, but goes flat. And that’s good news for many. Likewise, the brand has bet that the corners on both models will be a little more rounded to keep the screens away from being rectangular.

Another important change has to do with brightness, which shows a significant improvement. According to the leak, the Pixel 8 could peak at 1,400 nits with HDR content, and the Pixel 8 Pro will do the same at 1,600 nits. Note that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are capped at “only” 1000 nits.

Since the Pixel 6, Google has used refresh rate as a differentiator between its A, Pro and non-Pro models, but with the Google Pixel 7a, it’s bumped up to 90Hz, unifying this characteristic with the Pixel 7, so in a way the price rises. However, Google has once again established a difference with the Pixel 8, allowing the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to hit 120 Hz, while the most ambitious model improves at 120 Hz on how the 60 forks alternate between different frequencies. It has been.

As a result, Google Pixel 8 Pro will be able to adjust the screen according to the content to minimize tearing. This is of particular interest in games.

The screen resolution of the Google Pixel 8 Pro has also changed, going from the old standard of 3120 x 1440 and 512 ppi1 to 2992 x 1344 and 490 ppi. For the Google Pixel 8, there are no changes in this section, but the ppi goes up from 417 to 427 due to the smaller panel.

As far as I know there is no change in panel technology. The panel technology will continue to be OLED, but new manufacturers will be added to the equation, according to the Android Authority. So the Google Pixel 8 Pro’s panel will be done by Samsung, just like the previous generation, but the Pixel 8’s providers will be Samsung and BOE.

