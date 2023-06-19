Why Health Tech Companies Must Hire Chief Medical Officers





Tor Rotellini, President, Heidrick & Struggles

The healthtech industry is driven by innovation and is constantly changing. However, it is clear that post-pandemic investors and consumers are highly resistant to decisions being made purely by technical experts without senior medical expertise.

From the outside, it may seem obvious to have a medical officer on the leadership team, but research has shown that this is often not the case. CB Insights’ latest Digital Health 150 reveals that only 55 of the 150 top health tech companies, or 37%, have a Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on the board . Since 2020, health tech startups have seen an increase in CMOs, demonstrating that management teams are aware of the positive impact CMOs can have, and we believe this has become the new norm across the industry. there is still a way to go.

For the 63% of companies without a CMO, why not? You may have to ask if there is no more urgency. appoint one. If we need to differentiate ourselves in this area to investors and other stakeholders, we believe it is non-negotiable to have people on staff who can provide the scientific and ethical value of our products and services. increase.

Who do you want in your corner?

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, CMOs have taken on a more visible and active role in a wide range of industries. They combine clinical, procedural and operational expertise experience to directly support executives and drive growth in industries such as national population health initiatives, insurance and life sciences partnerships.

At first glance, CMOs serve as scientific leaders in partnerships with pharmaceutical companies that inspire the strategy and operations of health tech companies. For example, global healthtech companies Huma and AstraZeneca have partnered to improve clinical outcomes through digital health solutions that bridge the gap between patients and clinicians.

Clinical research can be costly, but producing meaningful impact on medical innovation and creating the checks, balances and external review needed for clinically backed initiatives has a greater positive impact. In this way, the CMO leads clinical strategy, ensures regulatory and market access requirements are met, and designs studies to prove product safety. They are also the perfect spokesperson for communicating these results to medical advisors, society and opinion leaders.

diverse experience

According to CB Insights’ review of current CMOs, 43% were recruited from another healthtech company, 42% were recruited from hospitals or the healthcare system, 9% from educational background, and 6% from the pharmaceutical industry.

Someone who has already experienced working in an alternative environment and moved out of their purely clinical comfort zone is a definite bonus. Whether leading the income statement, executing the business case, or jumping from a clinical challenge to a commercial challenge, the key ingredients for success in the ever-changing world of healthtech are: Ability and courage to diversify experience when supported by influence. .

One size does not fit all

As with any professional leadership role, it should be recognized that every healthtech company needs a different profile based on the company’s business model and field.

Today, the term healthtech is a notoriously broad term, overseeing topics related to data aggregation and analysis, patient engagement and monitoring, diagnostics, real-world evidence, decentralized clinical trial technology, or AI drug discovery. Includes various companies.

A CMO must meet the organization’s requirements and demands. For example, if a venturer has to interact regularly with his capital and private equity firms to communicate the company’s medical vision on product development and patient-oriented issues, a purely educated person is not the best choice. may not. On the other hand, if clinical trials are your priority, someone with extensive experience in commercial operations may not be the right fit.

The right CMO for your organization will take responsibility and accountability, complement the business credentials of medical technology founders and companies, and offer an enhanced, patient-centric approach that delivers benefits. By focusing on what CMOs want, not who they need, we find the right candidates to increase the credibility, viability, and influence of health tech companies in a highly competitive space. can find.

About To Rotellini

Tho Rotellini is a principal in the Heidrick & Struggles Paris office and a member of the global Healthcare & Life Sciences practice. He focuses on executive and non-executive recruitment for life sciences and healthcare technology clients at an international level covering the entire product value chain. He also has expertise in digital and data management for healthcare customers.

