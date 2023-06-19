Google’s Bard EU launch blocked after opposition from Irish data watchdog: report





Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) artificial intelligence (AI) service, Bird, is facing setbacks in its attempt to launch in the European Union after failing to meet the minimum requirements of data regulators.

Bard was due to launch in the EU this week, but the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) forced Google to delay the plans. According to Politico, Google did not give sufficient notice to regulators, did not provide detailed explanations, and did not observe the data protection impact assessment.

DPC Vice-Chairman Graham Doyle clarified that Google will not launch its generative AI services in the EU until it provides details on its compliance with local data protection regulations. The DPC added that it will share information with other data agencies within the EU when it discloses new information.

Since then, the company has asked for this information as a matter of urgency, and has raised additional data protection questions with Google, awaiting a response, Bard will not be released this week, Doyle said. Stated.

Following the success of OpenAIs ChatGPT, Google launched Bard in the UK, US and over 160 countries, but the EU remains the last frontier. Given Google’s fearsome reputation for drastic data protection regulations and enforcement, expanding into the EU appears to be a daunting task for Google.

Google said in May that it wanted to make Bard more widely available, including in the EU, and would do so responsibly in partnership with experts, regulators and policymakers. . As part of that process, we spoke with privacy regulators, answered their questions, and heard their feedback.

Despite stringent privacy regulations, the EU is keen to strengthen the existing framework with the proposed EU AI law. The bill promotes alignment of AI rules with the existing General Data Protection Regulation under the Legislative Crucible.

Bards’ rival ChatGPT has come under heavy criticism before, leading to a temporary ban in Italy and several countries launching investigations into the platform.

Privacy concerns are just the tip of the iceberg

European authorities have since identified several concerns related to the use of generative AI platforms. The challenges range from copyright issues arising from training AI models to cryptocurrency fraud and the spread of fake news.

The UK is looking to a new AI Task Force to ensure the safe and responsible use of AI, while other jurisdictions are seeking public opinion on the most ideal way to regulate technology. Private companies are also concerned about security risks from AI, with Samsung (NASDAQ: SSNLF) and other tech companies banning their employees from using ChatGPT.

