Israel’s JVP and Australia’s IAG launch ‘ClimateTech Insurance’ partnership





Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and Margalit Startup City New York announce a new “ClimateTech Insurance” partnership with the corporate venture arm of IAG Firemark Venture, Australia and New Zealand’s largest property and casualty insurer, to develop technology that can measure and mitigate climate. It aims to develop and discover startups. change the risk.

“As extreme weather and climate change increasingly impact individual lives around the world, insurers are using new technologies such as AI forecasting and analytics to provide safe coverage in challenging climate conditions. We are actively exploring the technology,” explained founder Eller Margarit. He is also JVP and Chairman of Margalit Startup City.

The collaboration will operate at the International Climate Tech Center in SoHo, New York. More than 500 American, European and Israeli start-ups from the insurance, financial, cyber, food and agricultural technology communities have joined the Center’s accelerator program to develop and scale technological solutions to climate change in urban landscapes. .

JVP said the three companies already operating outside the center would play an important role in the partnership. Greeneye is his AI-driven startup revolutionizing pest control in agriculture. Dryad provides early detection of forest fires and health and growth monitoring solutions for public and private forests.

By combining IAG’s resources, investment capabilities and industry expertise with existing partners, JVP said it hopes to “foster and drive” new technologies that will reshape the insurance industry’s approach to risk assessment. In addition, the partners will provide solutions to help insurers meet global energy, environmental and sustainability goals.

JVP Founder and Chairman, Eller Margarit (Credit: JVP)Focus on Artificial Intelligence

A particular focus will be on artificial intelligence and analytics to determine emerging risks that directly impact the insurance industry (consumers and insurers).

“Extreme weather events such as hurricanes, floods, wildfires and droughts are becoming more frequent and severe, leading to increased property damage, crop losses and business interruptions. “We are facing an increasing amount of money and an increasing financial risk.”

A 2020 UN report highlighted a “tremendous increase” in extreme weather events over the past two decades. Specifically, climate-related disasters increased by 83% from 3,656 in 1980-1999 to 6,681 in 2000-2019. These disasters include floods, severe storms, droughts, wildfires and heat waves.

Scott Gunther, general partner at IAG Firemark Ventures, added: “As an insurance company, we see firsthand the impact climate change is having on our customers, communities, businesses and industry.” “This is why IAG Firemark Ventures has made ClimateTech a key startup investment focus area for the future and why we have entered into this important partnership.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/tech-and-start-ups/article-746760 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos