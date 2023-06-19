AI Weekly Recap: Google’s New Shopping Feature, Accenture Investing $3 Billion in AI, How AI Has Rise





It’s been another busy week in the AI ​​world, with lots of major news making headlines.Here are some highlights

Accenture to invest $3 billion in AI over three years

The IT consulting firm has announced that it will invest $3 billion over the next three years in the data and artificial intelligence (AI) space. The company announced it would double its workforce to 80,000 people working in cutting-edge technology and AI. Accenture also plans to hire and buy more companies working in AI and train more employees in the latest technology.Click here to read full text

Google Announces Generative AI Shopping Feature

This week, Google announced a range of shopping features powered by generative AI technology. The tech giant uses generative AI, features that help users evaluate how clothing fits regardless of body size, leverages search and image recognition technology to find products. introduced features such as the introduction of innovative ways to explore destinations and plan routes with The company has also introduced a virtual “try-on” feature that allows users to visualize how clothing fits different body types, from XXS to his size 4XL.Click here to read full text

Meta unveils human-like AI model that completes unfinished images

Meta introduced a “human-like” AI model, I-JEPA, with enhanced ability to analyze and effectively complete unfinished images, exceeding the accuracy of current models. According to the company, the AI ​​model takes a unique approach to addressing the challenge of completing an unfinished image. Unlike traditional generative AI models that rely only on neighboring pixels, I-JEPA leverages comprehensive background knowledge about the world, Mehta said.Click here to read full text

Indian Metaverse Platform Bharatmeta Awarded Globally at VivaTech in Paris

At the prestigious VivaTech event in Paris in 2023, Kiya.ai unveiled a version of the Metaverse called Bharatmeta, the first of its kind from India. The demonstration took place at the India Pavilion during an event known as Europe’s largest annual tech and startup gathering.Click here to read full text

Mercedes-Benz vehicles to be integrated with ChatGPT

Mercedes-Benz integrates OpenAIs ChatGPT into its MBUX voice assistant to enhance natural interaction. Users can also receive updates and control her smart home. Customers can be early adopters of new technologies by participating in a US-focused beta program for three months.Click here to read full text

ChatGPT-5 still takes time

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at a conference hosted by the Economic Times that the company has yet to train on GPT-5.Click here to read full text

Updated on June 18, 2023 at 2:51 PM IST

