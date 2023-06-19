Kickstart Ventures will be at London Tech Week.Introducing the pillars of strategic corporate innovation





Kickstart Ventures, Inc., a member of the selected Filipino delegation, will appear at the world-famous London Tech Week for strategic corporate innovation and collaboration to help create solutions to large, complex problems. emphasized the power of

Minette Navarrete, President and CEO, speaks during the Global Leaders Innovation Summit discussion “Investment,” held at Queen Elizabeth Center II, Westminster, London, June 12, 2023. Decoding the Innovation Code that Remains Resolute” shared key insights.

The panel was moderated by Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates. The panel discussion also included other prominent investors and innovators, Jim Adler of Toyota Ventures and Hadi Badri of Dubai Economics and Tourism Board, discussing how innovation can be applied in mobility, property management and other areas. We shared our insights on how we were moving forward.

A panel discussion will explore how to foster the determination of companies to continue to invest in innovation in the face of an unpredictable economic environment, shareholder pressure, and increasing competition from disruptive technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI). Considered.

“We have found that focusing on customers and communities facing deep-seated challenges is effective. Investing in Kickstart is a grove to create solutions that will gradually remove these persistent societal pains. and Ayala Group’s broader pursuit: “Grove and Ayala are investing in solutions to today’s and tomorrow’s problems by increasing their enterprise scale and combining these with start-up agility. It’s definitely time to double,” Navarrete said.

She pointed out that adversity is an opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives.

She noted that 12-15% of the population in the Philippines faces involuntary hunger every day, even though one-third of the food produced in the world is wasted.

Navarrete cited food security as an example of Kickstart’s investment in future-oriented solutions, such as Sariski in the Philippines, which brings consumers closer to the farmers who grow fresh produce, and Treedot in Singapore, which streamlines food logistics. presented a strategy. Fight food waste.

Navarrete also emphasized the power of cooperation between companies and startups to ensure mutual success. Proof of this is his Pickup Coffee, a Kickstarts portfolio company. This young takeaway coffee brand has always shown exponential growth. And the initial investment in Kickstart has brought us into the Grove and Ayala’s strong supporting ecosystem. Today, within a year of Pickup Coffee launching, he has nearly 100 branches.

We invest where we find new opportunities to create value. Xendit, a Southeast Asian payment gateway currently partnering with BPI and Globe Telecom, and Treedots, a Singapore-based wholesaler of surplus and imperfect food currently partnering with some of Southeast Asia’s largest food suppliers. Our investment in is a proof of technology and product. , and services that develop new business models, meet new customers, and generate new use cases, she said.

Her advice to leaders eager to invest in the current situation was clear. “Start small, consider piloting, proof of concept, then scale quickly together.”

“London Tech Week 2023 will focus on resilience in the face of prices, staying firm in the face of challenges, considering corporate sustainability, and putting people at the heart of technology and innovation. It’s a remarkable platform for discussions that matter to keep going, which Navarrete concluded is important for companies and start-ups, investors and founders.

In addition to Navarrete’s panel contribution, Mike Matt, Kickstart’s VP of Investments, also participated in the Pitch Up event, an elevator pitch session held at the iconic London Eye.

Kickstarts’ participation in London Tech Week is a testament to Kickstarts’ commitment to fostering innovation, fruitful collaboration, and thoughtful investment as we navigate the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

