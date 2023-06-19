Google Doesn’t Want Employees To Use Bard Codes The Register





AI Overview Google has warned its employees not to share confidential information or use code generated by Bard, an AI chatbot.

The policy isn’t surprising given that The Chocolate Factory also advised users not to include sensitive information in conversations with Bird in its latest privacy notice. Other big companies have similarly warned employees against exposing proprietary documents or code and banned the use of other AI chatbots.

But Google’s internal warnings raise concerns that AI tools built out of personal concern are unreliable, especially when not used by the creators themselves due to privacy and security risks.

Warning its own employees not to use Bard’s generated code directly undermines Google’s claim that chatbots help developers be more productive. The search and advertising dominance company told Reuters an internal ban was put in place because Bard could output “unwanted code suggestions.” Problems can lead to buggy programs and complex, bloated software that will take longer to fix than if the developer had written the code without any of his AI. Become.

Microsoft-backed voice AI maker sued

Microsoft-acquired speech recognition software developer Nuance was accused of recording and using human voices without permission in a modified lawsuit filed last week.

The three sued the company, accusing it of violating the California Infringement of Privacy Act, which states that companies cannot eavesdrop on consumer communications or record people without their explicit written consent. sued. Plaintiffs allege that Nuance records people’s voices in calls with call centers, and that call centers use the technology to verify callers.

“Nuance conducts voice tests entirely in the ‘background of each contract’ or over the phone,” plaintiffs alleged. “In other words, Nuance quietly listens to the consumer in the background of the call. This covert voiceprint capture, recording, inspection, and analysis process is one of the core components of the entire Nuance biometric security suite.”

They said that recording people’s voices puts them at risk of being identified when discussing sensitive personal information, and that people’s voices can be duplicated to circumvent Nuance’s own security features. claims.

“California residents, if left unchecked, are harassed to make a variety of lifestyle, health, trustworthiness, and trustworthiness decisions, and most importantly, to determine if they are who they say they are. And you are unknowingly putting yourself at risk of having your voice analyzed and data mined by third parties,” the court documents allege.

The Registrar has reached out to Nuance for comment.

Google does not support the idea of ​​a new federal AI regulator

Google’s DeepMind AI lab doesn’t want the US government to set up an agency dedicated solely to regulating AI.

Instead, the 33-page report says it believes work should be divided into different departments. [PDF] Obtained by the Washington Post. The document was submitted in response to an open call for public comment initiated in April by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Google’s AI subsidiary calls for a “multi-layered, multi-stakeholder approach to AI governance” and a “hub and multi-stakeholder approach” where a central agency like NIST can oversee and guide policies and issues addressed by many agencies in various fields. supported the spoke approach. of expertise.

“AI presents unique challenges for financial services, healthcare, and other regulated industries, where they will be more effective than new regulators promulgating and enforcing non-adaptive upstream rules. It will face problem areas that will benefit from the expertise of regulators with years of experience “to address a variety of situations where AI is deployed,” the document states.

Google DeepMind’s view differs from that of other companies, including OpenAI and Microsoft, policy experts, and lawmakers who support the idea of ​​creating an AI-focused agency to tackle regulation.

Microsoft rushed to release new Bing despite OpenAI warnings

OpenAI has reportedly warned Microsoft against releasing the GPT-4-powered Bing chatbot too quickly, saying it could generate false information and inappropriate language.

Bing shocked users with its creepy tone and sometimes manipulative or threatening behavior when it launched. Microsoft then restricted conversations to prevent chatbots from going wild. OpenAI had previously asked the tech giant to hold off on releasing its product to address the issue.

But according to The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft didn’t want to listen and went ahead anyway. But the rivalry among AI proponents didn’t end there. A few months before Bing was released, OpenAI released ChatGPT despite Microsoft’s concerns that it could take the limelight from his AI-powered web search engine.

Microsoft owns a 49% stake in OpenAI, giving it access to and adoption of the startup’s technology ahead of rivals. However, unlike GPT-3, Microsoft does not have exclusive rights to license his GPT-4. OpenAI often approaches the same customers as Microsoft and other companies that directly compete with investors.

Over time, this can destabilize their relationship. “They’re on a more collision course because they both need to make money,” said Oren Etizoni, former CEO of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence. “The conflict is that both are trying to make money with similar products.

