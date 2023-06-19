Moniepoint Powers Bank-Scarce Business in Nigeria with Google Cloud-Enabled Financial Services





Leveraging Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure, Moniepoint is able to process US$14 billion worth of financial transactions each month, providing secure, low-latency banking services to remote and community-based Nigerian SMEs doing.

LAGOS, Nigeria, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Google Cloud today announced a new partnership with Moniepoint. Moniepoint is an Africa-focused business banking platform that provides financial services to bank-starved businesses in Nigeria in remote areas and communities. The partnership will enable millions of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access financial services at scale by bridging the gap between suburban banks.

According to Statista, there are over 41 million micro businesses in Nigeria. Enabling these companies to accept payments digitally is critical to their success. As Moniepoint pivots to consumer products designed to digitize and thrive in these businesses, the company is relying on Google Cloud’s scalable cloud infrastructure to help achieve this mission. I paid attention.

Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure provides Moniepoint with low-latency internet access, helping it deliver efficient banking services to its customers without any delays when using the platform. This will enable Moniepoint to extend banking services to remote towns and communities in Nigeria where access to internet connectivity is a challenge for companies operating outside Nigeria’s commercial hubs where mainstream banking is more accessible. I have managed to make it available.

And as a result of Google Cloud’s ease of use, Moniepoint has been able to double its customer base, growing from 300,000 SMBs in early 2022 to 1.3 million today. These companies now use Moniepoint’s payment application to process financial transactions and accept payments for their services.

Moniepoint, which manages an average of 200,000 financial requests per minute, has established a hybrid cloud strategy for part of its payments application on Cloud Spanner, which relies on Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure. This application keeps a record of all financial transactions and requests processed by Moniepoint and is built to handle high volumes of global transactions. Expected to support over 500 percent of current workloads, Moniepoint is poised for even greater growth, with the application scaling to handle his 300 million transactions on a monthly basis ready to do

Moniepoint Chief Technology Officer Felix Ike said: “Google Cloud has been a key factor driving Moniepoint’s growth since day one as it expanded from a small business to a licensed business bank that now serves 1.3 million businesses across Nigeria.” Google Cloud technologies are easy to deploy, allowing our development team to leverage the latest technology to process financial transactions quickly and respond quickly to requests. With Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure, he believes his customer base will grow exponentially to serve 3 million people. We plan to expand our presence across Africa over the next 18 months. ”

The company also leverages Google Kubernetes Engine to scale the volume of transactional requests processed, such as payment transactions and accounting ledger. Moniepoint increased the volume of requests processed per workload from 1,000 requests per minute to 4,000 requests per minute, enabling businesses to serve customer requests very quickly and seamlessly.

“Nigeria’s Interbank Payment System (NIBSS) has revealed that 50% of Nigeria’s 207 million adult population are currently unbanked,” said Niral Patel, director of Google Cloud Africa. Moniepoint is a unique business model established to drive financial inclusion and make a positive impact on society,” he added. We support people’s lives by providing access to banking services to small businesses. The company has successfully grown from a small business to a large one by leveraging Google Cloud’s cost-effective CloudHis solution that enabled automation of manual processes. Banking and financial services can be a process-heavy domain, but the team at Moniepoint automated the transaction process from up to 8 hours to 10 minutes using Google Cloud’s infrastructure. This has led to more businesses adopting it and an increasing number of customers relying on Moniepoint. We pride ourselves on our seamless and secure service. ”

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates the ability of any organization to digitally transform their business. Google delivers enterprise-grade solutions powered by Google’s cutting-edge technology, all on the industry’s cleanest cloud. Customers in over 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as a trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most important business problems.

About Moniepoint Moniepoint is an all-in-one digital financial services platform for businesses in emerging markets. Since 2019, Moniepoint’s technology has powered over 1 million businesses, providing all the payment, banking, credit and business management tools they need to succeed. We aim to make businesses’ dreams come true by providing them with the financial technology tools they need to grow, regardless of their digital literacy level. Moniepoint currently processes the majority of his POS transactions in Nigeria, where he processes over $170 billion in annual TPV. It is the largest fintech in Africa by transaction volume. It is highly profitable and will be QED Investors’ first investment in Africa in 2022. For more information, please visit https://moniepoint.com.

Source Google Cloud

