Google to close album archives next month: Learn more





Google has announced that Album Archive will no longer be available after July 19, 2023. The company has sent an email to affected users notifying them of this change. Users are encouraged to download important items using takeout by the date.Also read this article – Google is testing a tool to create cinematic images with photos

Google’s Album Archive used to store images and videos from Google services like Hangouts. This allowed him to view all his photos in one place, regardless of which device the user sent them to.Also Read – Google IO 2023: From Pixel Fold to Generative AI-Powered Search, Here’s Everything Google Announced Today

Some people have already received an email about this update. If you didn’t receive the email, when you visit the album archive page in your Google account, a banner will appear at the top informing users that the content will be removed after July 19, 2023.Also Read – The Google Photos App on Your Chromebook Makes Editing Easy And Fun

Photos and videos displayed here will no longer be available after July 19, 2023. According to the message on Google’s album archive website, you can still download these items using takeout until then.

An email from Google states that “content available only in album archives” will be removed after July 19th. Further on this, the company says this could either be a background image uploaded via Gmail’s theme picker prior to 2018, or current Google Hangouts data. Saved in the album archive. Any small thumbnail photos, album comments or likes stored within the album archive will also be deleted.

Users can view old photos and videos from Google services on the album archive page. If users want to keep their data, they can use Takeout to get a link to download the data or send the data to online storage such as Google Drive, Box, OneDrive, Dropbox, etc.

Please note that the link to download data from Google Takeout expires after one week. In addition to this, Google states that Workspace users need admin permission to download photos and videos from Takeout.

The support page, which further elaborated on the album archive closure, states that users will be able to use services such as Blogger to manage image content, Hangouts (chat) for attachments, Google Photos for photo albums, and Google by default on July 19. It says it will still be able to “view and manage” content after that date. Accounts for current and past profile pictures.

Meanwhile, Dropbox is changing its integration with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The company notified users of this change by email.

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides will no longer be natively integrated with Dropbox, so Google Files in Dropbox will be replaced with shortcuts to Docs in Google Drive. Users with Google Files in their Dropbox accounts must move the files to Google Drive within a month. Otherwise, it will automatically convert to a Microsoft file.

