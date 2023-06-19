Google Doodle Honors Kamala Sohony: Who Was She?





Dr. Kamala Sohony is a biochemist born in 1911 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She comes from a respected family of chemists. Following in her father’s and her uncle’s footsteps, Sohony went on to graduate from Bombay University in 1933 in chemistry and physics. She was the first woman to enter the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Initially, her research fellowship application was rejected by her IISc director, who doubted her scientific abilities. However, with her indomitable determination and her willpower, she passed her IISc under a variety of conditions. One of her conditions was that she would be put on probation for her first year until her institute director decided she was worthy enough to keep her job. . Her CV Mr. Raman, then director of IISC, said that Kamala was so impressed with her dedication and her work ethic that Mr. Sohony continued her research work at her institute. gave her permission to It is believed that after Sohony, IISc began admitting more female students in the next few years. In 1937, Sohony won her research fellowship towards her Ph.D. She is at Cambridge University. She completed her thesis research on Cytochrome C, the enzyme responsible for energy production, in her record 14 months. After returning to her India, Kamala Sohony continued her research work on developing healthy and affordable nutritional supplements. Her Sohony won the Rushtrapati Award for her research on Neela, a vitamin C source proven to improve the health of malnourished children and pregnant women. In addition to her many achievements, she holds her record as the first female Director of the Bombay Royal Institute of Science. Kamala Sohony passed away in 1998.

