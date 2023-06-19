Vedanta Spark Partners with MeitY-Nasscom CoE to Drive Technology-Based Innovation





Vedanta Spark, an accelerator and venture program aimed at promoting technology startups by the Vedanta Group, has partnered with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Nasscom’s Center of Excellence (CoE) – IoT to accelerate the adoption of digital technologies. & announced a partnership with AI. Technology drives innovation.

The partnership will explore the potential applications of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in various fields. increase. Vedanta group.

Vedanta Spark was founded on October 30, 2020 and June 2021 with the purpose of partnering with startups to build their technological capabilities and help them achieve business transformation and growth. The initiative, led by a company led by Anil Agarwal, has already worked with 80 startups and more than 120 projects so far. For example, in July 2022, Vedanta partnered with Detect Technologies, a startup fostered by IIT Madras, to introduce a safety incident detection system, or AI-based system, to all its business divisions.

Nasscom CoE is known for its success in enabling technology that accelerates the innovation requirements of large and medium-sized companies in areas such as healthcare and wellbeing, process and manufacturing.

Collaboration with the Nasscom CoE will also help the team at Vedanta Spark optimize enterprise-level efforts and processes. There are many innovative companies through the CoE that specialize in cloud infrastructure optimization, UAV-based solutions, database predictive approaches, and solutions that can address specific problem statements related to enterprise concerns in real time. increase.

“A digital-first and innovation-driven approach has become a top priority for businesses today. This partnership will support the development of cutting-edge technologies that will lead to interesting use cases across the mining, oil and gas sectors,” said Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO of MeitY-Nasscom CoE. said in a statement.

Formerly known as Sterlite Industries, Vedanta Limited has emerged as a prominent player since its establishment in 1976 with a strong focus on the natural resources industry. Besides India in the metals and minerals sector, Vedanta has a presence in various countries including the UK, Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Australia, and has also expanded into power generation and oil. It has grown in size over the months. It has expanded into semiconductors and glass, and last year also expanded into South Korea and Taiwan.

Last February, mining company Vedanta Group, led by businessman Anil Agarwal, and Foxconn set up a joint venture (JV), Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductors Limited, to manufacture semiconductors in India. signed an agreement to Last September, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat state government to invest $154 million to establish India’s first semiconductor factory in Gujarat, saying the facility will create 100,000 job opportunities. rice field.

The joint venture also welcomed David Reed as CEO of Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductors Limited. Mr. Read is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, having previously worked for Dutch chip companies NXP Semiconductors and GlobalFoundries. The company also hired Terry Daly, an IBM veteran and former senior vice president of GlobalFoundries, as an advisor to its semiconductor business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techcircle.in/2023/06/19/vedanta-spark-partners-meity-nasscom-coe-to-drive-tech-based-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos