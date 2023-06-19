Defense Innovation Summit to accelerate US-India joint development and co-production





INDUS-X is part of a broader strategic and defense partnership initiative, the Defense Innovation Bridge, launched under the Initiative on Critical Advanced Technologies (iCET) and launched by the US Department of Defense and the Indian Ministry of Defense. * Led by the Innovation for Defense Excellence Initiative. defense production. File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States, a select group of prominent defense companies from both countries will participate in an innovative summit, which is expected to bridge the gap and provide a strong boost to defense industry cooperation. between countries.

The INDUS-X Summit, which will be attended by leading civil defense stakeholders from India and the United States, starting June 20, will launch a joint challenge under the Defense Innovation Bridge, which will focus on common dual-use cases from both countries. . .

The first INDUS-X is expected to establish an India-U.S. Joint Innovation Fund to boost startups in the deep technology and defense sectors of both countries.

The fund aims to attract funding and expertise using a public-private partnership model. The conference will be attended by leading universities, incubators and accelerators. Partnerships with these organizations support defense innovation projects.

Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the Americas to India, will deliver the keynote address for the launch of INDUS-X on June 20, during which a joint working group will be established to guide activities under the Defense Innovation Bridge is. Officials at the organizers, the US-India Business Council (USIBC), said the group would facilitate exchanges between start-ups and representatives from both countries and promote mutual trust.

USIBC will also establish a senior advisory group of government officials, industry leaders and academic experts to guide future bilateral engagements under the INDUS-X banner.

iCET was founded in Washington, D.C. in early 2023 by National Security Advisor Ajit K. Doval and U.S. Representative Jake Sullivan.

The two NSAs also met in New Delhi last week.

During US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s recent visit to India, the two countries initiated negotiations on the Supply Chain Security Agreement and the Defense Acquisition Agreement, establishing a roadmap for defense industrial cooperation.

USIBC said the INDUS-X conference will build on this momentum to foster a joint defense innovation ecosystem and promote joint development and joint production between the two countries.

William A. Laplante, US Undersecretary of Defense for Procurement and Maintenance, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, and Dr. Vivek Lal of General Atomics are also prominent speakers at the two-day event.

