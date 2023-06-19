Brighteye Closes New 100 Million Fund for Edtech Innovation





Brighteye Ventures, based in the UK and France, has announced the final closing of 100 million of its second fund backing nearly 35 edtech startups across Europe.

Fundamentals of investment

The second fund, double the size of the first Bright Eyes, closed in 2017 and split into two parts, said partner Benoît Wares.

About 95% of the cash will go to a core investment pool supporting about 25-30 seed and 1.5-3 million Series A startups. The minority pool will back 5-10 pre-seed companies alongside angel investors and other pre-seed VCs and issue 200,000-250,000 checks.

The Brighteye team also saves 50% of the core investment pool in subsequent checks, aiming to match the amount originally promised. There have already been 31 transactions from this fund.

What does the fund want?

Wilts said the fund is interested in three main edtech business models. About 25-30% of the deals are focused on consumer companies and start-ups that sell directly to schools, universities and governments. The remaining 40-50% of his deals are focused on his B2B companies.

When it comes to technology, Wilts said the fund has a particular interest in helping companies that are working to close the talent and skills gaps in their industries, particularly in the areas of climate change, healthcare and construction. . Companies need employees to implement, install and operate the technology being developed in these areas, he said.

LP European Investment Fund (EIF) Partner in Equity Family Offices based in Europe, Asia and Middle East Edtech Report Card in Europe

Edtech companies have raised $1.8 billion from investors in 2022, not immune to the recession, according to Dealroom, a 30% decline compared to 2021.

The number of people using online learning resources has also declined on average across the EU, with 26% of 16-74 year olds using online learning resources in 2022, according to a 2023 Eurostat survey. compared to 28% last year.

However, there are still some areas where people are still eager to adopt new ways of learning. In Finland, where 50% of respondents to the same Eurostat survey said they had used an online resource in the past three months, the team found that: . There are exciting developments in England, France and Spain. The fund also aims to increase his Brighteyes portfolio in the DACH region.

