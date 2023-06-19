Winners of Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards and Med-Tech Innovation Awards Announced





The winners of the 2023 Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards and Med-Tech Innovation Awards have been announced.

Over 200 industry professionals gathered to celebrate the winners. His sold-out three-course dinner was held at the National Conference Center Birmingham with celebrity host JJ Chalmers.

Medilink UK Categories:

Advances in Digital Healthcare Award – Sponsored by Med-Tech Innovation Expo

Winner: XR Therapeutics

XR Therapeutics is a start-up spun out of the University of Newcastle and is based on over nine years of clinical and academic research. Their innovative service combines traditional his CBT with graded exposure therapy to treat phobias and situation-specific anxiety. By combining cutting-edge VR technology with clinical expertise, XR Therapeutics can help people live life without limitations.

Acclaimed work: Evergreen Life (Penguin)

Delivering Innovation in Healthcare Award – Sponsored by Quad

Winner: Definition Health

Definition Health provides industry-leading solutions for digital healthcare adoption with innovative web-based apps designed to refocus patient care and optimize hospital workflows. increase. The company’s secure two-way information exchange system provides personalized support and education to patients at every stage of their care, resulting in improved patient outcomes, reduced costs, increased efficiency and ultimately Reduce waiting lists for surgery.

Highly rated: Llusern Scientific

Export Achievement Award – Sponsored by GetMet

Winner: SEDA Pharmaceuticals

Seda maximizes value through integrated drug development and clinical pharmacology expertise, enabling the rapid and efficient development of optimal medicines. Seda offers the experience and expertise found in the development arm of a major pharmaceutical company, while providing the speed and flexibility needed in rapidly changing biotechnology, and is recognized by the UK Department for International Trade as a Life Science Innovator at his show. Also a case winner.

Appreciated by: Paxman

Innovation Award – Hosted by Neucin Design

Winner: Synopsis

Symbol enables hospitals to digitally manage the entire preoperative evaluation, eliminating paper records and improving data security, delivering significant benefits to the organization. The company’s platform helps hospitals improve patient throughput and theater occupancy while reducing cancellation rates and risk. The overview platform has been used to complete over 300,000 digital pre-operative assessments, contributing to an average annual savings of 1.4 million per NHS trust.

Appreciated by: MolEndoTech Ltd

Outstanding Achievement Award – Sponsored by MedTalk Podcast

Winner: Creo Medical

Creo Medical is a leading energy and electrosurgical medical technology company that develops and commercializes technologies and medical devices that enable minimally invasive procedures. The company’s CROMA platform utilizes Kamaptive, a multi-patented, full-spectrum, adaptive, advanced energy source to provide clinicians with flexibility, precision and controlled surgical solutions.

This technology, combined with the Group’s proprietary electrosurgical device, facilitates a paradigm shift from surgery to minimally invasive endoscopic treatments.

Appreciated by: EthOss Regeneration Ltd

Academia and Business Partnerships – Sponsored by PBC-UK

Winner: University of Plymouth Neuroscience and Peninsula College of Medicine

Supported by an Innovate UK award and two subsequent NIHR grants, Neuronistics has partnered with the University of Plymouth on the development of BioEP, a patented digital biomarker. BioEP is a cloud-based platform with applications in epilepsy diagnosis, prognosis and management that indicates future seizure risk from regularly acquired clinical imaging data such as EEG.

Honored by: Aston University, NuVision Department of Biotherapy and Health Life Sciences, Optometry and Vision Sciences Research Group (OVSRG)

Start Up Award – Sponsored by Med-Tech Innovation News

Winner: Metallo Bio

MetalloBio is a University of Sheffield spin-out company developing novel antimicrobial platform technologies to both treat and prevent pathogenic bacterial infections. This platform is being developed as a systemic antimicrobial and medical device coating. The compounds that underpin the platform are completely novel and active against resistant pathogens, making the coating 15 times more active than any commercially available coating when incorporated into polymeric materials.

Appreciated: Copner Biotech Ltd

Medical Technology Innovation Categories:

3D Printing Awards – Hosted by TCT Group

Winner: Boston Micro Fabrication Partners with IMcoMET

IMcoMET has developed a technology based on microfluidics and microneedles. This allows the tumor microenvironment and all its components to be physically removed and replaced with healthy tissue.

Liked: Bond3D

Connected Health Award – Sponsored by Intertek

Winner: Zionic

Bionic clothing that incorporates sensing, analytics and augmentation into wearable clothing. Created to improve mobility for people suffering from foot drop and leg weakness due to multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy and other conditions.

Honored by: Boston Scientific

Design Award – Sponsored by Med-Tech Innovation News

Winner: ASPIVIX

Carevix is ​​a cervical stabilizer that uses delicate suction technology to immobilize the cervix without sacrificing performance, always keeping patient comfort in mind. Carevix offers the same maneuverability as traditional claws, but without the need to puncture tissue.

Appreciated by: Pd-m International

Materials Innovation Awards – Sponsored by MPN News

Winner: FLEXcon

FLEXcons OMNI-WAVE is a revolutionary technology that reduces costs for medical electrode and wearable device manufacturers while providing a better patient experience. OmniWave uses a skin-friendly conductive adhesive that eliminates hydrogel-related skin reactions in hydrogel-sensitive patients.

Appreciated: OGM Medical

Sustainability Award – Sponsored by Kirsktall Precision Engineering

Winner: SageTech Medical + Hymid Multi-Shot Ltd, Sustainable Anesthesia from SID-Solutions

SageTech Medical developed the SID solution. A circular economy solution for collecting, recovering and recycling environmentally hazardous waste volatile anesthetic gases.

Appreciated for: Airway Medicine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://interplasinsights.com/plastics-industry-news/winners-of/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

