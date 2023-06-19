Domino’s latest innovation delivers anywhere on the map





Dive Brief: Dominos Pizza Inc. today (June 19) announced Pinpoint, a new technology that allows chain app users to deliver pizzas to a pin dropped on a map, according to details shared with Marketing Dive. Announced Delivery. The technology allows customers to pick up orders at a myriad of dynamically created hyper-local spots such as parks and beaches, track orders with Domino’s Tracker, see drivers’ GPS locations, and receive text alerts. can. To facilitate pinpoint delivery, the evolution of hotspot technology, Dominos and the Agency of Records (AOR) his WorkInProgress is an integrated campaign that will run across linear, connected and digital channels through August 26th. let’s start doing …. Dive Insight:

Dominos has long touted itself as an e-commerce company that sells pizza, and its latest innovation stays true to that spirit. Pinpoint Delivery also builds on Hotspots, a feature launched in 2018 that allows a consumer to deliver pizza to any of his 150,000 locations without a traditional address, effectively Extend functionality anywhere.

Dominos is proud to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin, said Christopher Thomas Moore, Dominos senior vice president and chief digital officer, in a statement. Stated. Domino’s Pinpoint With his delivery, customers can grab their favorite menu wherever their adventure takes them, whether they’re sunbathing on the beach or picnicking in the park with friends. increase.

Screenshot of the Dominos Pinpoint Delivery user experience

Courtesy of Domino’s Pizza

Dominos will leverage Google Maps technology to allow app users to set delivery locations by dropping pins on the map. The technology ties in with previous innovations such as the chain’s famous tracker and also provides the driver with her GPS location, wait times and text updates.

Pinpoint Delivery is the focus of integrated campaigns created with AOR WorkInProgress. The new spot, in 15s and 30s versions, shows the so-called Pie Divers falling from the sky to deliver pizzas. The campaign effort will run through various channels through August, a key season for outdoor pizza delivery in parks, beaches, playgrounds, and more.

Dominos Pinpoint Delivery is the latest technology-enabled service from the pizza marketer. Earlier this year, the chain launched an iOS app to Apple CarPlay that allows consumers to order meals from the comfort of their vehicle. In 2022, Dominos scored his one of the most memorable campaigns of the year with a tie-up with Stranger Things featuring the Mind Order app.

Domino’s US same-store sales increased 3.6% in the first quarter of 2023, while global retail sales increased 5.9%. CEO Russell Weiner attributed this growth to a focus on increasing value and accelerating the pace of innovation on the chain.

