ah!Ventures-Backed EV Startup Starya Mobility Funds Innovation

Starya announces partnership with Exedy Clutch to explore new ideas and innovation

Innovations by both partners help EV users climb grades of 21 degrees or more, depending on speed and load

EV scooter startup Starya Mobility just landed $2 million from Oh! Ventures and Exedy Clutch India.

Founded in 2018 by AB Sachin Anchan, Bharath Rao KS, Gowrav Lakshmegowda, Mallikarjuna Nagesh and Ravikumar Jagannath, Starya Mobility offers retrofit kits to convert petrol two-wheelers into electric vehicles.

The startup announced that it has entered into a partnership with Exedy to explore new ideas and innovations and generate mutual benefits in the process.

Exedy manufactures three and four wheeler clutch plates and assembles products for select global customers.

As a result of this strategic partnership, the start-up’s customers will soon be able to take advantage of an E-CVT mounted on an upgraded electric propulsion kit (EPK), allowing EV users to drive more than 21 degrees depending on speed and load. Helps climb gradients.

Commenting on the partnership, Staryas CEO Ravi Kumar said, “By leveraging each other’s strengths both strategically and technologically, we hope to accelerate the adoption of EVs not only domestically but also internationally.” Stated.

India’s EV industry is showing momentum in various aspects. EV makers are under intense scrutiny for misappropriating the FAME-II policy, but the government plans to reduce per-vehicle subsidies for two-wheeled EVs under the system. The government also plans to increase the Rs 10,000 scheme-based allocation for two-wheeled electric vehicles from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500.

Despite the government’s push to increase the number of EVs on the roads, widespread uncertainty surrounding the FAME-II system led to a 23% drop in motorcycle EV registrations in April compared to the previous month. The number of registered motorcycle EVs totaled 66,410 in April, compared to 86,187 in March.

However, the total number of registered EVs jumped 57% from 86,259 in April to 104,771 in May.

Ola Electrics continues to dominate the list, followed by TVS Motor and Ather Energy.

Thanks to this, charging station startups are also starting to show growth. Last month, EV charging startup Kazam raised $3.6 million in a round led by the Avaana Climate Fund.

In March, CHARGE+ZONE, another startup in the same space, raised $54 million in a Series A1 funding round and deployed 286 charging stations.

