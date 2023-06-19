Supernal and GKN Aerospace Announce Agreement on Aerostructure, Electrical Wiring Systems and Manufacturing Innovations for eVTOL Vehicles





Leading Aerospace Supplier and Hyundai Motor Group’s Advanced Air Mobility Company Collaborate on Lightweight Aerostructures and Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems, Laying Groundwork for Large-Scale Manufacturing

PARIS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Supernal LLC (the Company) and GKN Aerospace today announced the design and construction of a major aerostructure and electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) for Supernal’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL). announced a manufacturing partnership. vehicle. The companies will also mature high-speed manufacturing technologies to produce these parts and assembly methods. This is the second aerospace manufacturer contract establishment Supernal has announced at the Paris Air Show, allowing the company to meet the demand the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry anticipates over the next few decades. We are working on developing new high-speed manufacturing processes.

GKN Aerospace Supernal Chief Commercial Officer Adam Slepian and GKN Aerospace Commercial Airplanes President John Pritchard formally entered into a manufacturing partnership during a signing ceremony at the Paris Air Show.

GKN will work with Supernal to apply the company’s broad portfolio of design capabilities and manufacturing technology to the development of the company’s eVTOL vehicles. GKN will supply lightweight aerostructures and high-voltage, high-power electrical wiring systems to Supernal’s full-fledged technology demonstrator, which will begin flying in 2024. The partnership aims to improve the business case and processes for introducing advanced materials and high-speed assembly. Process to AAM industry. By working with GKN to mature these innovative processes from the ground up, Supernal will develop volume ramp-up capabilities that will allow it to quickly ramp up production as demand for aircraft orders increases.

“Manufacturing is critical to the success of advanced air mobility, and Supernal is partnering with leading suppliers such as GKN Aerospace to industrialize existing processes,” said Jaiwon Shin, Hyundai Motor Group President and CEO of Supernal. I am happy to do it,” he said. “Supernal prioritizes ‘time to scale’ rather than ‘time to market. It will be enhanced by the Group’s high-tech manufacturing processes.”

As part of Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), Supernal is committed to integrating the automotive leader’s expertise in supply chain management, logistics and distribution, and manufacturing across the AAM ecosystem. In manufacturing, HMG helps his Supernal develop scalable digital factory models that industrialize advances in aerospace materials and assembly. His Supernal work with leading aerospace manufacturers such as GKN Aerospace is an important first step towards our ability to reduce the cost and time of aircraft manufacturing.

GKN Aerospace is a global leader in the design and manufacture of lightweight aerostructures and EWIS across global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the growing AAM market. Supernal and GKN Aerospace’s design and manufacturing activities began at GKN Aerospace’s Global Technology Center in Bristol and throughout Europe.

“We are thrilled to be working with Supernal to support the development of this all-new eVTOL,” said John Pritchard, President of GKN Aerospace’s Commercial Aircraft Division. “Supernal’s eVTOL can play a key role in the transition to zero-emission flight and we are delighted to collaborate on the platform in line with our mission to be the most trusted and sustainable partner in the skies.” GKN Aerospace is proud of this.” We bring a wealth of experience in design and high speed manufacturing to this project, along with major innovations and expertise. “

Supernal’s partnership with GKN Aerospace is part of the company’s “open ecosystem” approach to serving AAM’s niche technology needs. The company plans to expand its portfolio of manufacturing partners beyond airframes to other vehicle components and assemblies.

Supernal and GKN Aerospace held a partnership signing ceremony today at the Paris Air Show.

About Supernal Supernal (Supernal) is a US-based mobility services provider with a mission to redefine how people move, connect and live. We are committed to developing advanced air mobility eVTOL vehicles, co-building an ecosystem to responsibly support them, and integrate them into existing transportation modes. As part of the Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a start-up and an established company with plans to leverage our automotive manufacturing heritage to bring advanced air mobility to the masses. For more information, visit www.supernal.aero and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About GKN Aerospace GKN Aerospace is the world’s leading multi-technology Tier 1 aerospace supplier with a mission to be the most trusted and sustainable partner in the skies. As a global company serving the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers, GKN Aerospace offers a wide range of advanced aerospace systems, We design, manufacture and supply components and technology. to the latest fighter planes. In line with its mission, GKN Aerospace is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Lightweight composites, additive manufacturing, electrical wiring interconnection systems, and innovative engine systems reduce emissions and weight in today’s aircraft, while working with global partners to achieve zero emissions, including hydrogen propulsion and all-electric flight. Accelerate the development of aircraft technology. GKN Aerospace is a market leader in aerostructures and engine systems, with his 15,000 employees at 38 manufacturing sites in 12 countries.

Contact: Jennifer Durland Supernall[email protected]

Marianne Mulder GKN Aerospace [email protected]

Source Supernal

