Two Canadian cities rise in Startup Genomes Global Ecosystem Rankings

Top Stories of the Week Launch of Canada’s real-time rail payment system postponed again for second review this year

The Canadian Payments Authority has announced that the launch of the country’s upcoming Real-Time Rail (RTR) payment system has been postponed again.

The group cited “current delivery delays that are unrelated to the exchange’s technical components,” adding that it was also conducting another review.

Delays in open banking in Canada continue to affect local innovation. This week, Shopify announced a partnership with UK-based fintech startup Volt to offer merchants an open banking solution, but not in Canada.

When asked to comment on the RTR delay, Koho CEO Daniel Eberhardt said Shopify and Volt could try to offer a similar solution in Canada because the framework is not yet in place. said to be of low quality.

“The most pernicious payments myth in Ottawa is that competition somehow hinders the stability of the system,” Eberhardt told Betakit. “Not a single Canadian company has been able to place a competitive bid on this piece. Unless something drastic changes, Canada is expected to be relegated to the sidelines within a decade.”

Synthetic biology startup ARDRA has big plans for fermentation technology

Late last year, fermentation startup Ardra Bio ran into trouble.

One of Ardra’s manufacturing partners went bankrupt, taking away a large amount of cash deposits. Second-choice manufacturers saw their performance slow due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. And the broader venture market appeared to be causing a notable recession.

Automotive software maker LEDDARTECH INKS SPAC and Nasdaq listing

Quebec City-based automotive software provider LeddarTech has reached an agreement to merge with public special-acquisition firm Prospector, led by a former Qualcomm executive.

The SPAC transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter, giving LeddarTech an estimated equity valuation of US$348 million.

TRIBE NETWORK LAUNCHS $20M VC FUND TO INVEST IN EARLY-STAGE BUSINESSES LONGER OF COLOR

Tribe Network launches Tribe Ventures, a $20 million venture capital fund seeking racist founders to build high-growth technology companies.

Although primarily focused on Canada-based entrepreneurs, approximately 15% of the fund will be set aside for international investments in Africa.

Calgary and Ottawa rise to the top in Startup Genome’s latest global ecosystem rankings, with Toronto-Waterloo, Vancouver and Montreal leading the way

According to Startup Genome, Canada’s largest tech startup ecosystem will maintain its position well into 2022 and beyond, with two emerging cities improving their position.

COHERE is the highest-ranked Canadian startup on Bessemer’s Top 100 Deep Tech Companies

Cohere, which just won a $270 million Series C, ranks highest among four Canadian companies on Bessemer’s new Top 100 “Deep Tech” companies list.

The list is intended to highlight companies that are developing “technologies that were science fiction in the past, but are real today.”

Canadian App Apollo To Shut Down Amid User Protests Against Reddit API Pricing

Canadian-founded Apollo, a third-party application for browsing the discussion forum site Reddit, will be shutting down on June 30 due to a change in Reddit’s application programming interface (API) policy that drives prices higher.

AI prompts are the new coding for kids

BetaKit founder Sarah Prevet says learning how to power an AI engine isn’t just a tech skill, it’s a life skill.

Canadian tech event roundup

Vancouver Startup Week (VSW) is finally back in person, featuring whispers from other Canadian tech events and the appearance of Vancouver’s top AI officer.

The Startup Train is back! Startup Fest, a celebration of Montreal startups, has announced the return of its rail service, Startup Train, and more than $300,000 in prizes.

Collision Party Guide: Erdos Ventures founder Michael Liu, along with tech hubs AceDAO and TechTO, planned where all the collision afterparties would be held.

VAN – Vanhack – $3M (Read More) VAN – GameOn – $1.7M (Read More) CGY – Kibbi – $1.1M (Read More) CGY – OneVest – $17M USD (read more) TOR – Micharity – $7M (read more) TOR – Ontario Genomics Announces 8 Startups Received $15M (Read More) HFX – QuickFacts – $1.13M (Read More)

BetaKit Podcast APPLE’S VISION PRO Doesn’t Metaverse

“They’re trying to invent the next product category. That’s what they want to do. They want to have some kind of hardware to go forward into the future. They think this is really the future. You just haven’t convinced me yet that it is.”

Apple has unveiled the most impressive and expensive AR/VR/MR device ever made. But who is this device for and how is it used? When MobileSyrup Editor-in-Chief Patrick O’Rourke had just strapped Apple’s space computer to his face, he wanted to answer these questions. participate in

Collision conversations are a microcosm of Canadian technology

Will Collision stay in Toronto? (How much will it cost)? Collision coming to Vancouver? Why is the Canadian government paying foreign companies to compete with local events? Are we a branch plant innovation ecosystem? Do we secretly believe that we cannot do it?

People across Canada are asking about the clashes. The answer says a lot about Canadian technology.

