Michelin to buy Flex Composite Group for 700 million euros Autonews, ET Auto





The acquisition of FCG will increase Michelin’s high-tech materials revenues by approximately 20% and accelerate the growth profile of this business. For Michelin, the transaction will have a positive impact on cash generation and EPS, with increased EBIT margins at the Group level and the specialty divisions to which it belongs. New Delhi: Michelin and IDI announced on Monday that they have reached an agreement on the following terms: Michelin will acquire a 100% stake in Flex Composite Group (FCG) for an enterprise value of EUR 700 million.

FCG is a European leader in processed fabrics and films with applications in high technology markets such as marine, supercars, electric vehicles, sports and construction. FCG has mastered a wide range of polymer composite solutions adjacent to those already developed by Michelin. The company has 400 employees. The company operates primarily in Europe, in high-demand and fast-growing markets catering to high-end customers. In 2022, FCG reported revenue of €202 million. From 2015 to 2022, it delivered an average organic growth of 11% and an EBITDA margin of 25% to 30%.

The agreement will enable Michelin and FCG to create a leader in high-tech fabrics and films. This acquisition is fully aligned with Michelin in Motion 2030 strategy. This will allow Michelin to leverage its unrivaled innovation and R&D capabilities and benefit from FCG’s high degree of customer intimacy and industrial process expertise to grow its polymer composites activities in the region. important step forward in the strategy of

The transaction will unlock deep innovation synergies across a wide range of products and applications while further improving FCG’s environmental footprint.

The acquisition of FCG will increase Michelin’s high-tech materials revenues by approximately 20% and accelerate the growth profile of this business. The transaction will lead to increased EBIT margins, positive cash generation and EPS benefits at Michelin Group level and for the Specialty Division to which Michelin belongs.

“We are very pleased to warmly welcome the FCG team, recognized as a leader in high-tech fabrics and films, to our group,” said Michelin CEO Florent Menegault. The business leverages the strengths of both companies, particularly their shared expertise in polymer composite solutions. We aim to create synergies and push the frontiers of deep technology innovation in a wide range of new products and applications. This acquisition is a milestone in our strategy to position the Group as a leading player in polymer composite solutions beyond mobility. ”

FCG General Manager Emmanuel Caprione said: This success is due to a number of key factors, including our recognized expertise in composites and films, our ability to innovate, and our desire to constantly improve the services we offer our customers. Working with Michelin will help FCG increase its ability to innovate, reduce its environmental impact and strengthen its commitment to providing customers with more sustainable materials. ”

The transaction was paid in cash and was funded entirely with cash on hand, and Michelin remains in good financial standing following the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing adjustments and merger control approvals in relevant jurisdictions.

Published June 19, 2023 at 3:20 PM (IST)

Join a community of over 2 million industry professionals. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest insights and analysis.

Download the ETAuto app Get real-time updates Save your favorite articles Scan to download the app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/tyres/michelin-to-acquire-flex-composite-group-for-eur-700-m/101105382 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos