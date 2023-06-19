I-Tech Innovation 2023-2024: Seeking 6 start-ups for the Crif and Golinelli Foundation Acceleration Program





I-Tech Innovation 2023-2024 was announced at We Make Future, the third edition of the acceleration program supporting young innovative entrepreneurship.

Crif, a global company specializing in credit and business information systems, outsourcing and processing services, and advanced credit solutions, has partnered with education, training, research, technology transfer, promotion, incubation to empower younger generations, open innovation, venture capital. I-Tech Innovation 2023-2024, the third edition of the acceleration program to support young innovative entrepreneurship, was officially launched at We Make Future, the international trade fair and festival for technological and digital innovation. After years of successful experience (over 450 applications, 17 young companies accelerated, over 2,000 hours of training provided, over €3 million invested), both partners accelerate We are launching the 3rd edition of the program. This year again he will be offered over 1,250,000 euros in investment in innovative companies. The aim of the promoters is to immediately encourage the creation of new entrepreneurial spirits with a highly innovative and technical content, to invest in strategic areas at national and international level, and in the long run to create a serious Italian technological It is to help fill the strategic gap.

The project is divided into three calls for innovation in the main identified areas. Three calls for life sciences and digital health, fintech and insurtech, and agritech and foodtech are flanked by three calls for plugins. Two of them, like last year, are dedicated to Industry 4.0 and IoT. , big data and AI and social impact, and travel tech and smart mobility. Up to 15 teams will be selected from teams that propose highly innovative solutions, have already been tested in the market, have a high level of technological maturity, and have solid and advanced development plans and assets. protected intellectuals. Selected teams will participate in a structured program of mentorship and support for business model development lasting four months and will have access to a range of facilities and services offered by Kohl’s promoters and partners. . The command center of this operation will be his G-Factor his incubator and accelerator for the Gorinelli Foundation. The Gorinelli Foundation is backed by Cliff, who boasts solid experience in working with and investing in start-ups and innovative projects at the national level, and has developed a high degree of skill over time. We also support the development of new business models and new entrepreneurial realities with highly technical and innovative content in the fields of open business and open innovation.

Recruitment for the I-Tech Innovation Program 2023-2024 will be managed by G-Factor and Crif, from promotion to selection to the G-Force Acceleration Program. The G-Force Acceleration Program is at Golinelli Opificio and Boom for new knowledge and innovation. center of the cliff. Applications must be received by Sunday 15th October 2023 and the list of selected teams will be published on Tuesday 6th February 2024. This effort emerges from a synergy between two seemingly disparate realities that are in perfect harmony in terms of expertise. Developed from 2019, the partnership strategy launched a multi-year program of joint projects to support vulnerable and strategic areas that have always divided the worlds of research and business. In this context, Cliff and the Gorinelli Foundation created in December 2021 the Startup Community, a national community dedicated to startups aimed at creating new synergies to support young entrepreneurship. An international network of representatives from the world of business, finance and research. Reaffirmed collaboration with Bi-Rex Competence Center, Emil Banca, Bcc Iccrea Group and Aret. In addition, the 3rd edition of I-Tech Innovation enables new partnerships with institutions and companies such as Bologna Metropolitan, Bologna City, Imola City, Bologna Airport and Search On, which promotes the program in Italian. increase. context of innovation.

The Gorinelli Foundation and Cliff’s commitment to innovation, along with all other partners, is evidenced by renewed program commitments for the third year in a row, as well as technology and network expansion. By expanding institutional subjects and related vertical sectors. Contrary to its name, I-Tech Innovation is Italy’s response from a cohesive, networked and transversal ecosystem, open to dialogue of what is integrated in place, and young It can effectively meet the growth and international development needs of talent companies. our country. Not only domestic capital, but also foreign capital is increasingly paying attention to the Italian ecosystem. Andrea Zanotti, President of the Gorinelli Foundation, said: “This is an opportunity and we will seize it by maintaining our identity and recognition of high-quality innovation and striving to help us get out of the lab quickly. We can do it,” he said.

Previous I-Tech innovation programs have shown how this type of effort can foster the spread and growth of good innovative entrepreneurship. We have experienced how important it is to infuse innovative ideas from external sources and adopt a holistic approach to quickly develop synergies. This approach has led us to establish partnerships with the Gorinelli Foundation and G-Factor, and motivated us to look for new partners to further develop our program. Our goal is to provide emerging innovators with the opportunities, benefits and resources they need to succeed in creating successful business models and solutions that revolutionize every sector, said Carlo Gherardi, CEO of Crif. Declare

The metropolis and the city of Bologna have decided in recent years to focus on open innovation as a lever for the development of the territorial system and as a tool to enhance the attractiveness of the metropolitan area, said Rosa Grimaldi, Deputy Mayor of Bologna. ing. Economic promotion and international attractiveness, cultural and creative industries, the influence of the city of Bologna and the Technopole of the metropolis. It now adopts a collaborative approach that characterizes Bologna and the region’s efforts. We are delighted to work with her on her I-Tech innovation program and thank her Crif, Golinelli Foundation and G-Factor for the opportunity. For us, this action is part of the broader strategy of the Bis-Bologna Innovation Square and the Knowledge City, by making our skills available both in vertical issues and in support of business projects. , will make a positive contribution by supporting entrepreneurship, especially among young people. Pay attention to sustainability issues.

This partnership agreement with two key players, including Mr. Cliff and the Gorinelli Foundation, is underscored by Marco Panieri, Mayor of Imola City for Economic Development and Pierangelo Raffini, Councilor for Economic Development, It is another step towards building the future development of the region. Innovation stimulates economic growth and the creation of new businesses, creates the potential for further expansion of existing businesses, enables the development of emerging sectors, and thanks to payments, even indirectly, demanded Create new jobs for every service. Regions that invest in innovation and foster innovation ecosystems are competitive and attract investment, talent and business. Jobs will also be created thanks to the introduction of new ideas, technologies and business models that increase productivity, make the region itself more competitive, and create new job opportunities. The ability to keep pace with increasingly rapid change and to develop innovations will enable regions to stand out in line with the global evolution of markets, creating a favorable environment for new investment, additional resources and new jobs. Circulation can be created.

Working with these two key partners in areas such as ‘Mobility and Travel’ is a natural container for fostering innovation in the Motor Valley, which we already own, such as racetracks and observatories. It means enhancing assets. In particular, it means adopting innovative technologies and practices that can reduce environmental impact and promote energy efficiency, using sustainable consumption and production models. For us, this agreement is a starting point, not an arrival point. In fact, we are working on other projects in the area of ​​innovation and economic development that may come to fruition in the coming months and we will talk about that when we have certainty. “We did them,” concludes Mayor Panieri.

Italy has surpassed the €2 billion threshold for venture capital investment in 2022, setting a national record that will at least temporarily return Italy to the level of the healthiest ecosystem in innovation at European level. 2023 is unlikely to see this upward trend in investment due to a series of factors, but not due to a lack of ideas or the productivity of our country’s high quality science and technology. The 3rd edition of I-Tech Innovation is therefore a fundamental opportunity for young innovative companies, especially Italian companies. Because the program gives access to a large, integrated and highly qualified industrial network, in addition to financial strength. , Vice President and General Manager of the Gorinelli Foundation and sole director of G-Factor, Antonio Danieli, discusses science, technology, finance and institutions.

Entrepreneurship and innovation are key to securing a sustainable future. Thanks to our partnership with the I-Tech Innovation program and his incubator-accelerator G-Factor, we serve as catalysts for new solutions and technologies, providing support to accelerating startups. This creates a valuable blend of knowledge, experience and energy that drives innovation with the aim of achieving tangible results. The I-Tech Innovation Program represents a challenge for Crif that encourages us to look at innovation from a different perspective. Accelerating the development of strategic partnerships within the Crif ecosystem will be the first step. Valeria Racemoli, Open Innovation Project Manager for his InnovEcos at Crif, said: .

We are delighted and proud to renew our partnership within the I-Tech Innovation program – said Stefano Cattolini, General Manager of Bi-Rex. Building on the success of the previous edition, which made an important contribution to the process of nurturing and accelerating startups, we continue on the path we have taken, supporting the reality of thousands of young entrepreneurs who can develop new ideas. I’m going to keep doing it. Industry 4.0 field concept. Therefore, we are putting at our disposal the technology and know-how gained over the years from our pilot line, so that they can tangibly benefit from the huge opportunities of this ambitious programme.

Innovation and sustainability are the keywords we decided to lay the foundation for the future. In moments of great change and ever-rapid transformation, networking with realities that share the same developmental ideas as we do will make us stronger to face the many challenges that this complex era will bring us. You will be able to Daniele Lavaglia, Emile’s general manager, commented: Bank.

We are delighted to be an active participant in this project, which covers not only Emilia-Romagna, but all of Italy. A project to support companies in growth fields. We are even more proud of him to host the launch of the project within WMF, explains Cosmano Lombardo, CEO and founder of Search On and founder of WMF. In fact, the launch of this initiative was announced at Wmf We Make Future, an international fair and festival on technology and digital innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.industriaitaliana.it/i-tech-innovation-2023-2024-6-call-crif-fondazione-golinelli/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos