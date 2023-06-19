Leveraging Patents to Realize Greener Medicine





Reynaldo Franchi Machin, Kathleen Daly, and Ben Seidman of IP firm Finnegan discuss how companies are innovating in materials and manufacturing processes, and what challenges lie ahead. outline whether there are

The development of eco-friendly or green technologies is increasing in many industries. Green technology applications include reducing energy and water consumption, using recyclable/renewable materials, extending product life to reduce waste, and many other developments.

However, medical care has been slow to connect with this trend. At the exact opposite, the healthcare sector is estimated to generate about 4.4% of total greenhouse gas emissions. And as more countries continue to develop and gain access to better healthcare, these emissions are likely to increase.

Despite these figures, a closer look at the healthcare industry shows that the development and use of green technology is increasing, with new products using more environmentally friendly materials, reducing waste, and reducing energy consumption. I can see that you are making progress.

Green innovation in healthcare

Take for example the new BlueSeal MRI released by Philips. This uses only his 0.5% of liquid helium in his conventional MRI. Helium traditionally keeps his MRI magnets at the required supercooling temperature, but helium is also a non-renewable gas that pollutes when extracted from the earth. By reducing helium usage by 99.5%, we can reduce the consumption and pollution of this gas.

Another example of green technology development in healthcare is biodegradable materials for medical implants. Biodegradable implants cover a wide range of medical applications, including stents for cardiovascular treatments, scaffolds to hold broken bones in place to promote healing, and sprayable adhesives to close wounds. . Many of these implants safely degrade in the body, offering the added benefit of not requiring a separate surgery to remove the implant when treatment is complete.

Other examples of green technology in healthcare include the development of prosthetics using 3D printing and the redesign of home diagnostic tests to reduce the use of materials such as plastic, all of which are Reduce waste.

Tracing the trajectory of green medical innovation through IP

But green technology innovation is not for the faint of heart. The 2022 World Intellectual Property Report describes such efforts as costly and risky. . . No guarantee of success. Other publications have noted that green technologies are typically technically more complex than non-green technologies. Intellectual property (IP) and the competitive protection it provides are therefore essential to support green technology innovation.

Strong intellectual property protects stakeholders who invest in new projects aimed at producing environmentally friendly but risky products. Patents can be so important to green technology that the number of patent applications filed claiming green inventions can be used as a litmus test to show progress in leveraging innovation to curb climate change. I have.

Based on that litmus test, the world appeared to be effectively leveraging innovation to mitigate climate change. By 2005, the total number of patent applications directed to green technology began to increase significantly. Unfortunately, by 2015, it was clear that the green technology patent filing bubble had burst, as shown by International Energy Agency (IEA) data. There is much debate as to why this is, but one potential culprit is the variety of green technologies (such as those related to energy and transportation) maturing sooner than expected and continuing our reliance on fossil fuels. ).

While the overall green technology patent filing bubble appears to have burst, a clear pattern emerges when we focus on the healthcare sector. Green technology patent filings have grown slowly but almost steadily from his 100 filings in 1990 to his 368 filings in 2015. When the IEA analyzes available data. However, understanding the causes of that increase is difficult, in part due to lack of data. Most of the available data is over a decade old and focuses on green technology in general rather than healthcare-specific applications. Therefore, it is critical to collect and analyze additional data to make informed decisions in order to effectively support medical innovation through green technology.

What you need to know as a green healthcare innovator

Healthcare innovators looking to go green can get some guidance by extrapolating from the research done on green technology and patents as a whole. For example, a 2019 Cambridge report found that when green technology start-ups work with governments, patenting activity can soar by up to 73%. Government investments would most likely help mitigate the financial risks associated with the development of green technologies in healthcare. As such, innovators need not avoid such partnerships whenever possible.

Similarly, international agreements are increasing the patenting of green technologies. One example is the Kyoto Protocol, which entered into force in 1997. Although the Kyoto Protocol expired in 2012, signatories dramatically increased the number of green technology patent applications while the treaty was in force.

At the national level, many countries are doing their part. For example, the United States encourages innovation in green technology, including those related to healthcare. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has introduced a Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program to accelerate the prosecution of patent applications for technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change. In fact, China, the UK, Japan, and many other top patenting countries have enacted similar programs, offering additional incentives for innovation in green technology.

Ultimately, social and economic forces are expected to continue to put pressure on companies seeking green technology. As climate change advances and essential resources become scarce, it will become harder to avoid going green. Healthcare is no exception, an area ripe for disruption by green technology. But public-private partnerships and government programs also appear to be essential for this green technology disruption of healthcare.

Green innovators in the healthcare sector would benefit from thinking long-term and considering countries of interest for upcoming programs and subsidies that would enhance intellectual property protection for their products. Countries with more and better programs are more sensitive to disruption of green healthcare technologies, and innovators targeting those regions earn the greatest rewards, curbing climate change in the process. expected to have the greatest influence.

