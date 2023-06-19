New group of deep tech startups selected to garner funding and investment





Following the March 2023 deadline for the 2nd EIC Accelerator, 51 new companies were selected to receive funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC), a combination of grants and equity.

The companies were selected through a highly competitive process in which 139 companies were interviewed by a panel of experienced investors and entrepreneurs out of a total of 551 complete proposals submitted. rice field.

The 51 companies selected will receive $260 million in combined grants and equity investments. Equity investments are made through the EIC Fund. The companies selected are geographically spread across 17 countries, 3 of which are expanding. Nearly 30% percent (15 out of 51 companies) have a woman as her CEO, CTO (Chief Technology Officer), or her CSO (Chief Scientific Officer).

At the March deadline, the first plug-in applicant proposed by the National Innovation Program was nominated for funding. He also had one successful company in a fast-track scheme where other EU programs such as the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) selected companies for his EIC accelerator.

Below are some examples of innovative projects and companies that receive support.

Project SUBRACABLE (Subra a/s, Denmark) – making superconducting power grids a viable solution for Europe) Project Twinspect (Twincity, Germany) – first fast and automated (less than 5 minutes) AI-based inspection Critical infrastructure projects such as bridges, dams, oil and gas platforms and refineries WIDMO Cities (SGPR.tech, Poland) – Providing complete underground information for urban areas Project Adapte ( Cefalgo, France) – novel and accurate emotion recognition system Project for real-time and continuous patient monitoring in psychiatry PATS (Mu-G Knowledge Management BV, Netherlands) Automated pest control platform for eradicating pests

In most cases, companies will receive grants within the next two to three months and the first investment decision will be made within two months. A further 88 applications that met all criteria at the remote evaluation stage and were assessed positively by the EIC reviewers but were not recommended for funding received excellent funding to help find alternative sources of funding, such as Recovery Funds. A seal is awarded.and Resilience Fund and European Regional Development Fund

Background information

The EIC Accelerator will provide up to 2.5 million grants to start-ups and SMEs combined with equity investments through 5 million to 15 million+ EIC funds. In addition to financial support, all projects benefit from a range of business acceleration services that provide access to top-notch expertise, companies, investors and ecosystem stakeholders.

Companies can submit their ideas to the EIC Accelerator at any time and they will be evaluated within about four weeks. For ideas meeting his EIC criteria for excellence, impact and risk level, companies are asked to prepare a complete application for submission on one of the usual deadlines. The next deadline for full EIC Accelerator proposals is October 4, 2023.

Useful links

