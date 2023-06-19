Semiconductor Working Group Launched to Advocate Industry Priorities





SILICAN brings together industry experts and organizations to develop a Canadian origin action plan for strategic leadership.

Semiconductor industry professionals and organizations have formed a new working group called SILICAN (Semiconductor Industry Leadership and Innovation Canada Action Network).

SILICAN brings together the Innovators Council of Canada, CMC Microsystems, Optonic, ISEQ, the Semiconductor Council of Canada, the Semiconductor Innovation Alliance of Canada, the Canadian Research Universities U15 Group, and the Canadian Innovation Network.

SILICAN will work with federal and provincial governments to advocate for semiconductor industry priorities and jointly develop a Made in Canada action plan for strategic leadership in the global semiconductor value chain.

Canada can play a key role in the future of the global semiconductor industry.Benjamin Bergen, President, Council of Innovators of Canada

Canada has a deep history in the chip industry and was once considered a leader in the field. The world has been facing a persistent chip shortage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Samsung, one of the world’s largest semiconductor makers, has been hit by a shortage as the pandemic drags on. In the meantime, Russia announced that it expects a significant profit surge. The Ukraine war and rising tensions between the US and China.

The move demonstrates that Canada is establishing itself as a leader in the semiconductor industry, and that the federal government is working with the United States to develop a strong, environmentally responsible, and resilient North American critical minerals supply that the new group characterizes. It was done while building the chain.

According to the group, SILICAN member organizations are committed to working with federal and provincial governments to drive growth and investment in Canada’s semiconductor industry.

SILICAN will hold a kick-off event this summer, bringing together government and industry partners.

Canada can play a key role in the future of the global semiconductor industry, said Benjamin Bergen, president of the Canadian Council of Innovators, one of SILICAN’s founding partner organizations.

As a major portion of the global semiconductor industry returns to North America, Canada has significant opportunities to grow strong, globally competitive companies and become an attractive investment destination at every stage of the semiconductor value chain. Bergen said.

Madison Rilling, Executive Director of Optronique Canada, said Canada will invest wisely, ensure access to top talent, and invest in Canadian-owned intellectual property that will serve as a foundation for the growth of its domestic technology business.

As part of the 2022 US CHIPS and Science Act agreement between Canada and the United States, the two countries will foster investment and create jobs in both countries to advance a secure and resilient semiconductor supply chain. Among other things, CHIPS and the Science Act facilitate semiconductor research, development, and production in the United States.

Canada’s federal government has pledged to provide up to C$250 million in 2022 for semiconductor projects from its Strategic Innovation Fund in the short term.

Following Biden’s visit to Canada in March, Ottawa-based La Novus secured C$36 million through the Canadian federal government’s Strategic Innovation Fund. The funds will help support a $100 million project to accelerate domestic production and manufacturing of semiconductor products and services.

Silica is not the only group formed around semiconductors. In 2021, a group of Canadian technology sector stakeholders launched the National Semiconductor Council with a mission to make Canada a global hub for semiconductor research, design and manufacturing.

Bergen added that the group has been intensively discussing changes in semiconductor production and the global value chain of this critical technology component over the past few months.

Like-minded organizations are having these conversations as well. For clarity and coordination, and to avoid cross-purpose work, he said it makes sense to unite under one banner and establish a single point of contact for government engagement. This led to the creation of SILICAN. said Bergen.

