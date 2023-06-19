Why isn’t Apple talking about AI?





You’re not alone in feeling the erosion of artificial intelligence. Developers can’t help but talk about the potential of generative AI (GenAI) to change the way they code. CEOs can’t stop talking about it either. AI-related talk at earnings conferences has been all over the place lately. With so many AIs, we started training the Large Language Models (LLMs) behind our GenAI applications using the output of those applications. (This doesn’t end well.)

But amidst the endless hype and hopes surrounding AI, one company recently launched a global I managed to give a keynote speech for over two hours. That company is Apple, and its syntactic abstinence is a lesson for everyone on how to properly use AI.

It’s easy if you just say it

The buzz around AI is heating up, but as Gartner Senior Vice President Analyst Mark Raschino points out, AI hype is nothing new. The topic of AI increased significantly in his early 1980s and has not abated since. What is different, however, is how pervasive AI is, both inside and outside the tech world. For some, things like ChatGPT have become a vehicle for viral hype that continues to speed up.

Such speed comes with consequences. For example, every LLM needs data, but rich data sources such as Internet Archive, Stack Overflow, and Reddit saw huge spikes in traffic, leading to crashes of the Internet Archive and legal blockades from Reddit and others. . On the other hand, others are fighting back against claims of copyright infringement of training data used to feed applications such as GitHub Copilot. It’s all a little messy.

In fact, as James Penney, chief investment officer of TAM Asset Management, suggests, companies that even mention the word AI in their performance have seen their share prices rise, much like the dot-com era. increase. It seems a little silly considering how raw things like GenAI have remained, but we’re not really seeing the stock market boom without AI actually driving a commensurate boom in corporate earnings. There is evidence that towed the

It’s the dotcom era.

Meanwhile, some companies continue to invest heavily in AI without making a fuss about it. That company is Apple, pointing out that it uses AI more responsibly and productively than most companies put together.

behind the scenes

Apple is no stranger to AI. The company has integrated AI into its products using Siri and other invisible (or inaudible) methods. Not surprisingly, Apple has been hiring AI talent for a long time, and such hiring has become more prominent recently. The company has a career landing page dedicated to AI, with the headline “Machine Learning and AI: The Job is Transformative.” The experience is magical.

On that page, Apple shares the secrets of how to use AI. People working in the fields of machine learning and AI are building amazing experiences across all his Apple products, enabling millions of people to do things they never imagined possible. In other words, they focus on how the customer experiences AI, not his AI itself. This has been Apple’s approach for years, making technology integral to the customer experience rather than making it central to the customer experience. This technology is inherently intended to be invisible. Before you know it, Apple has failed.

On stage at its annual World Developers Conference, Apple tended to call AI magic. The word was used 13 times. (Apple tends to overuse the word magic in the same way most companies overuse the term AI). “It’s amazing, it feels like magic,” exclaimed Apple executive Alan Dye of the new Apple Vision Pro. There was no need to elaborate on the AI ​​and other technologies that influence its magic. It’s the experience that counts, not the ingredients.

This is a good lesson for any company.

First, GenAI is the latest IT technology, but it’s not always the right approach. Diffblues Mathew Lodge recently advised that reinforcement learning outperforms his GenAI for some use cases. Long before GenAI became a hot topic, companies should have made regression analysis and other techniques their first stop before boarding the machine learning bus.

I recently had a conversation with a friend in the industry who told me that while LLM can be used for many things, it can be a very inefficient method if the output is structured data instead of unstructured data. emphasized. This is an interesting point. Because some of his GenAI services deployed by his vendors in the cloud are already running before using a dedicated model and have proven to be much more efficient than GenAI. . As he explains, developers are attracted to his GenAI because of its probabilistic nature. Instead of trying to find a single true answer, we try to find reasonable answers from patterns in the training data. That’s good, but it’s like searching without an index. It doesn’t scale well.

I’m not saying GenAI is bad. It’s not good or optimal for different use cases. (Even if it’s a good approach, it still requires a lot of resources). For some use cases, old-fashioned reasoning works best. Inference is a way to train AI to recognize patterns in data and compare new data it receives to those patterns. Again, GenAI aims to create something similar to the data in LLM, resulting in newly created data that is plausible but not necessarily correct. Both are interesting. Neither is always the right tool.

Second, no matter which approach a company chooses to AI (in fact, most companies have different use cases and therefore want to adopt different approaches), AI is It shouldn’t be. AI is a means, not an end. As Apple has shown, it’s very possible to sell an AI-infused vision without making AI a selling point. No one cares how good AI is. They value the resulting experience.

So sell that AI experience, not the AI.

