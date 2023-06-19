Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 Launched | News





Broadcast has opened entries for the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023, which will take place at The Brewery in London on 29th November 2023.

The award, now in its fifth year, celebrates the role technology has played in producing and broadcasting some of the best productions of the past year.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 will highlight the teamwork behind the production and highlight the outstanding creative and technical aspects of the project.

The award is the industry’s leading technology award and uniquely celebrates the creative use of technology in television production, post-production and broadcasting.

This year we added a number of new categories and streamlined some of the previous categories to allow all sectors of the industry to participate in the awards and the opportunity to participate in the industry’s grand celebration of what became Broadcast Technology Innovation Awards Night. provided.

The new category is Best TV & Film Studio Projects. Optimal use of graphics. This year’s post-production project. Good editing ability. And won the technical team award of the year.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held at The Brewery in London on the evening of 29th November 2023.

Offer valid from August 6, 2022 to September 14, 2023.

Once entries are closed, the Broadcast Tech editorial team will review all entries and select a shortlist. The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards judging panel, made up of industry experts, then assists in determining the winners.

The shortlist will be announced on Broadcast Tech and on our social media channels where all winners will be announced prior to the night of the Gala Dinner Awards at The Brewery in London on 29th November 2023.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 are hosted by Eizo and Jigsaw 24 Media.

Why attend the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023?

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards are a glorious evening of celebration that recognizes the UK’s television industry’s incredible creativity and technical skills.

Don’t miss your chance to join the night and celebrate with your colleagues, clients and the industry at large. I look forward to seeing you at night. I also wish good luck to those who enter the prize.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 gala dinner will be held at the EC1Y 4SD Brewery, Chiswell Street, London.

Winning a Broadcast Tech Innovation Award is a huge honor, and the evening will be a great celebration of your success as you showcase your talents in front of over 500 colleagues and clients.

Broadcast Tech Innovation Award 2023: Categories

Best Innovation Project

Outstanding Technology of the Year

Best New TV & Movie Studio Projects of 2023

Get the most out of the cloud

Get the most out of remote production

Get the most out of virtual production

New for 2023 Optimal use of graphics

New Post-Production Project of the Year 2023

Outstanding VFX

Superior audio post-production (with scripts)

Superior audio post-production (no scripts)

Excellent evaluation (scripted)

Excellent evaluation (unscripted)

New for 2023 Great editing skills

Young Talent of the Year Post-Production Award

Young Talent of the Year Technical

Post-Producer of the Year

New Tech Team of the Year 2023 Products

Special Award for Excellence (cannot be applied)

enter now

