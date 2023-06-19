London Tech Week 2023: A Thriving Ecosystem | Industry Trends





London Tech Week 2023 aims to position the UK as a hub for innovation and technology in all sectors. The three-day event will bring together global thought leaders, cutting-edge innovators, and technology experts to discuss Web3, the Metaverse, Digital Transformation, Green Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Tech Diversity, Scaling Startups, It provided powerful insights on hot topics such as what AI means. For tech workers.

The event will feature key areas such as Enterprise Zone and Transformation Stage, Startup Zone with Tech Demos and Solutions from Exhibitors, Next Technology and Growth Stage, Masterclasses and Innovation Hub, and Leader Zone with a focus on networking. I was.

UK: Startup, scale-up

The main stage hosted a hearth chat with Keir Sturmer. He gave his thoughts on the rapid acceleration of AI and who this will benefit rather than hinder. I am truly amazed by the acceleration and speed of development of AI and we need to be in it. While you can enjoy great benefits, you should be aware of the risks.

He went on to answer difficult questions about the jobs currently being done by AI, stressing the importance of clarifying how AI will impact employment. He believes that the world is planning rapid change and (we are) not where it needs to be in terms of legislation, but that it is not in place at the moment.

Mr Sturmer praised the UK’s technology success story, arguing: “No. 3 in the world, great technology is ahead in the UK. We need to make that clear and not lose it.” . He also expressed his ambition to keep innovation within the UK, stating: “We want to attract some kind of innovation and build on what we have so far to create an environment where start-ups and scale are possible. I want to make it,” he said. He stressed the importance of building the economy, but the government still needs long-term planning.

AI Skills vs. Talent Power

In his keynote speech, Todd Zipper, vice president and general manager of Wiley, a world leader in research, defined exactly what a skills gap means. In other words, the skills gap is the mismatch between employer demand for a particular skill and the availability of professionals with it. According to the latest skills gap report published by Wiley, 69% of HR professionals say they have a skills gap, which boils down to not having enough people to do what they actually want to do. means

Echoing Starmer’s controversial story of AI replacing skilled jobs, he consulted data on LinkedIns most in-demand skill sets in 2023. We have technical skills like cybersecurity, cloud computing, but we also have what we call power skills. In many ways these are more important – leadership, teamwork, communication, etc. And the point here is that technical skills are definitely improving with all the innovation that’s happening right now, and we need to keep up. Power skills, on the other hand, are acquired through hands-on experience, making them very difficult to master in a classroom setting. You have to learn on the job, which is difficult.

Topical Web3 and metaverse development expertise presented in a panel discussion: Exploring Reality and Myth in the Metaverse and Web3 What does that mean to you?

Speaker Kristian Segerstrale, CEO of Super Evil Megacorp, explained that the Metaverse is an environment that provides an environment where people can experience it regardless of their physical abilities. He added that it is also a place where virtual communities can come together and enjoy common cultures and ways of having fun.

To the notion that the Metaverse is augmented reality with business evolution, Isabel Perry, VP of Emerging Technologies, an expert in Al, Web3, AR, games and the Metaverse, responded: Metaverse is a future where she creates connections with AR, games, social platforms, and brands, and gives social ratings to people in the space to drive revenue schemes.

But she also believes that Web3’s impact will actually be delayed by 5-10 years when it comes to capturing real economic opportunities and global brands.

Attracting and Retaining Women in Technology

Another panel discussion addressed the issue of gender inequality in tech jobs, which accounts for 2.6 billion tech jobs worldwide. If we don’t address this issue, there will be one qualified woman in every 128 tech jobs worldwide by 2025, says Tech Talent CEO Debbie Forster. said. charter.

In her talk, “The Tech Talent Crisis – Hiring and Retaining Diverse Talent,” Sophie Brinkhorn, COO of Code First Girls, was invited on stage to discuss what tech leaders are doing to ensure women are part of the future of tech. We discussed what we should do.

Brinkhorn discussed research data from a joint report presented at London Tech Week. In other words, there is an appetite. It’s just about them, and organizations need to consider alternative routes into the tech industry and not just say job specs that they want a STEM degree or general certification. Because if that’s the case, you won’t find a women’s tech industry. The talent is there. Certainly not only in that regard, but also the fact that senior diversity in terms of gender is down by 6% for her in leadership roles, which is quite surprising. Very disappointing to see this report come out, but very interesting to see how it can change.

We found that the top three factors women look for when deciding whether to apply for a job remain consistent: salary, flexible working and career advancement.

This report is from a broader research project that examined the entire lifecycle of diversity in the tech industry, from recruitment and attraction stages, to career progression, retention and retraining.

Brinkhorn added that the figures also show that 25% of women will quit their jobs and move into tech jobs.

to Ukraine

Another insight comes from a conversation with Deputy Minister Alex Bornyakov in “Ukraine’s Digital Transformation”, where he noted that instead of retreating, Ukraine’s IT sector appears to be growing. . For many years, Ukraine was known as an excellent outsourcing destination. And especially last year, the cloud seemed like he had nothing to fear, even when it comes to doing complex things like computing, machine learning, and AI blockchain. Because they are a place to do business analysis as well as coding. I like things that are very complicated from an IT point of view.

Bolyakov also talked about the AI-savvy drones currently in use. Drones are said to be able to come back on their own even if the connection with the operator is lost.

He then talked about the importance of cryptocurrencies. There are a lot of Ukrainians and they belong to big cryptocurrency companies all over the world. I think we ended up raising about $200 million on our own. While the government, in collaboration with private companies, has launched aid to Ukraine, raising $60 million in cryptocurrency alone, the money has been directed towards humanitarian and military aid to our armed forces. And we believe cryptocurrencies have a future. We as a government fully believe that cryptocurrencies have the potential to be big things.

The overall emphasis of London Tech Week 2023 was to make focused innovation and rapid technological change feel alongside the need to build more inclusive and sustainable practices.

