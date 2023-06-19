UMB is already playing a big role in the future of technology in Baltimore





As the president of the University of Maryland-Baltimore, I’m excited about Dan Rodricks’ recent column, “Dan Rodricks: 5 Ways to Reverse Baltimore’s Demographic Slide” (May 30) and his promise to make Baltimore a tech hub. I was encouraged by the mention of This is something UMB can and does wholeheartedly support, especially when it comes to biotechnology that improves the human condition.

Founded in 1807 as the nation’s first public medical school and the founding institution of the University of Maryland System, UMB is home to nationally ranked colleges of dentistry, law, medicine, nursing, pharmacy, and social work. It is a rapidly growing biomedical research center. And it is an interdisciplinary graduate school. UMB has long been one of the state’s strongest economic drivers, stimulating $3 billion in economic activity annually.

By forming strategic partnerships with local businesses and start-ups, UMB facilitates the transfer of knowledge and resources to translate groundbreaking research into real-world applications. This collaboration will not only benefit the university and its partners, but will also drive economic growth and job creation in Baltimore. The UMB Biopark is Baltimore’s largest biotech cluster and a vibrant entrepreneurial community. The 14-acre park is home to more than 40 health science companies and employs more than 1,000 of his employees in areas such as oncology, gene therapy, medical devices, and new vaccine and drug development. . In fact, we recently broke ground on its newest building, 4MLK. The eight-story, 250,000-square-foot building brings together faculty researchers, entrepreneurs, seasoned life science leaders, and community-focused initiatives and programs to advance innovation in human health. increase.

A recent letter from a reader called for the University of Maryland, College Park to play a bigger role in Baltimore. June 9). Perhaps the author did not yet know that UMB and UMCP are strong partners under his MPowering the State program. It is a joint initiative of UMB and UMCP, established by law in 2012 to leverage the strengths of both institutions and promote economic development, innovation, and education in Maryland.

The MPower program fosters collaboration and interdisciplinary research between UMB and UMCP, focusing on areas such as health sciences, biotechnology, data science, and cybersecurity. The program aims to address complex societal challenges and drive technological progress by combining the unique expertise and resources of both universities. UMCP Smith School of Business is located within his UMB Biopark and offers a part-time MBA program as well as a dual degree program with UMB’s Schools of Law, Medicine and Social Work.

One of the key aspects of MPower is its collaborative research centers and initiatives. These collaborative organizations bring together faculty, researchers, and students from both UMB and UMCP to work on cutting-edge research projects. By sharing their knowledge and resources, this program fosters breakthrough discovery and innovation.

UMB is committed to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and fostering entrepreneurship throughout Maryland, especially in the West Baltimore area.

Dr. Bruce E. Jarrell, FACS

The author is president of the University of Maryland Baltimore.

