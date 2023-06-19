Durham area innovation community aims to revitalize collision conferences with Project Arrow





Whitby, Ontario Invest Durham, along with partners, will attend Enercare in Toronto from June 26-29 at Collision Conference, one of North America’s largest and fastest growing technology conferences. held at the center. The first all-Canada zero-emission connected vehicle, Project Arrow, will be the centerpiece of the Durham Pavilion.

Invest Durham invests in eight regional municipalities in the Durham area, the University of Durham, the Ontario Institute of Technology, the University of Trent Durham GTA, the Spark Center, the 1855 Technology Accelerator, the Ontario Power Generation (OPG), and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA). Partner with Project Arrow to revitalize the space at Booth E157. Together they will showcase the Durham area’s innovation community at the 2023 Collision Conference.

Durham, Canada’s clean energy capital, is the perfect place to invent, design and test clean and connected electrical technologies.

The following will be held at the booth.

Project Arrow: The first all-Canadian, zero-emission, connected vehicle designed and built at the ACE Climatic Aerodynamic Wind Tunnel at the Ontario Institute of Technology. OPG: Engage in a fun and competitive race track experience while learning about the innovations and technologies that have brought life to life in a generation. Playful activation by Durham Colleges Mixed Reality Capture Studio.

Further opportunities to build technology businesses in Durham will be represented at the event by:

Durham Regional Technology Development Site: Part of the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN). Visit IO: The Energy Future of Ontario Power Plants.

Power your business with Canada’s clean energy capital. Invest Durham can help your company explore opportunities to develop and test electrical and green technologies in the Durham area. Create connections within our incubators, hubs and programs. Let us help you find the ideal property or office space. Let us help you bring your business to Canada.

For more information or to book with the Invest Durham team at the Collision Conference, visit Invest.Durham.ca/collision.

Quote

The Durham region is a leader in clean, connected and electric technology and continues to drive innovation, growth and productivity in the technology sector. Well-established energy clusters, a diverse business ecosystem, and a strong talent pipeline make the region an ideal location for starting, relocating, and building technology businesses.

John Henry, Regional Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

The Durham area’s innovation community is at the heart of clean energy and automotive innovation, making this year’s conference an excellent showcase for the growing technology ecosystem. Join the Collision Conference and connect with the Invest Durham team. We are confident that we can support the growth of your business and know that the Durham area is the perfect location within the Toronto-Hamilton Metropolitan Area (GTHA) to do just that.

Simon Gill, Director of Economic Development and Tourism

APMA is looking forward to introducing Project Arrow at the Invest Durham booth this year. We are proud to have chosen the Ontario Institute of Technology as our official manufacturing partner for Arrow and to represent the Durham region well with this vehicle.

Mr. Flavio Volpe, President of Auto Parts Industries Association

The Ontario Institute of Technology is proud to play an important role in the Durham area’s innovation ecosystem. With world-class faculty, academic programs and research facilities, the school is focused on developing Canada’s future talent, conducting research on emerging technologies, and supporting lab-to-market commercialization, with Canada’s net-zero future in sight. doing. These are exemplified in the role played by the Ontario Institute of Technology in the all-Canada project Arrow, designed and built at his ACE core research test facility at the Ontario Institute of Technology.

Dr. Les Jacobs, Vice President for Research and Innovation, Ontario Institute of Technology

OPG, Ontario’s largest clean energy generator, is on a mission to power lives in a generation. From small modular nuclear reactors and energy storage to the development of green hydrogen and new hydropower, it will showcase the technologies and innovations happening in the Durham region and across the state that are key to Ontario’s future power supply. Excited.

Steve Gregolis, Chief Nuclear Officer, Ontario Power Plant

overview

The Durham area is the largest municipality in Ontario and forms the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Durham’s location within the GTA offers its residents a desirable lifestyle through urban excitement and rural charm. At the same time, it provides unhindered access to the heart of Canada’s technology ecosystem that growing businesses need. The Durham area continues to grow and is projected to have a population of 1.3 million by 2051. About 290,000 people are employed in tech jobs in the GTA, making it the region with the highest growth in tech jobs in all of North America. The Durham area tertiary institutions, the University of Durham, the University of Ontario, and the University of Trent Durham GTA, are developing a highly skilled and specialized workforce and driving the prosperity of the technology industry. The Durham region is Canada’s clean energy hub and has a strong history of innovation. Innovation and support resources include incubators, hubs and accelerators for technology entrepreneurs and high-potential technology and innovation companies. Industrial development costs in the Durham area are below average compared to the rest of GTHA. The Durham region is home to a supportive business ecosystem and emerging technology clusters, including some of Canada’s fastest growing technology companies.

About the Durham region

Durham, east of GTHA, is a vibrant region. Offering a unique competitive advantage, Durham is home to talented, smart, diverse and ambitious people known for their innovation, creativity, skills and education, access to global markets, insights, inventions and traditions. community that brings A place where innovative ecosystems help drive new ideas. Ingenuity and industry help to tackle global challenges. To learn more about one of Canada’s fastest growing communities, visit durham.ca.

