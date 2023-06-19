Google refocuses its sights as Turquier launches new investigation





Competition watchdog Turkiyes said on Monday it had launched a new investigation into Alphabet, Google LLC and Google’s advertising division in Turkey into whether they had abused their dominant position in the market.

A preliminary investigation showed the company violated competition laws by favoring its online video advertising and ad technology services, according to a statement from the Competition Authority (RK).

The investigation, according to the authorities, covers integrity made up of Alphabet, Google LLC, Google International LLC, Google Ireland Limited and Google’s advertising division in Turkey.

Earlier this year, the competition authority launched a new investigation into Google’s alleged abuse of its dominant position in the general search market.

The probe follows a string of fines in recent years after investigations found the tech giant abused its market power and violated competition laws.

In April 2021, Google was fined $36.6 million for abusing its dominant position in search engine services. RK said the tech giant has given its price comparison and local search services an edge over its competitors.

This comes just months after RK fined Google about $25.6 million in November 2020 for violating competition laws.

The board ruled that the company violated the law by complicating organic search results in the content services marketplace by intensively and uncertainly placing text ads at the top of general search results. .

Google is the world’s dominant digital advertising platform, with a 28% market share of global ad revenue, according to research firm Insider Intelligence.

The latest investigation into Turkiye comes at a time when the European Union has significantly escalated its crackdown on Silicon Valley’s digital giants, seeking to break Google’s alleged monopoly in the online advertising ecosystem.

The European Commission, the European Union’s executive branch and head of antitrust enforcement, last week accused Google of abusing its monopoly in the online advertising market, prompting a two-year probe to end its business to ensure competition. Advised to sell some.

The accusations add to the pressure on Google over its dominance of the ad tech industry and come just months after U.S. authorities sued the company for the same issue.

Google could be fined up to 10% of global revenue if the commission maintains its position, as stipulated in the Digital Markets Act 2022, which was drafted to curb market domination by big tech. have a nature.

The city of Brussels has already fined Google over €8 billion for abusing its dominant market position. In 2018, the company was fined 4.3 billion euros, the largest ever antitrust fine imposed by the EU, for using the dominant position of the Android mobile operating system to promote Google’s search engine. The fine has since been reduced to 4.1 billion euros.

The company has also paid over billions of dollars in fines for abuse of power in online shopping and fraudulent online advertising.

