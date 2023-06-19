Med-Tech Innovation Expo Creates Unparalleled Platform for Business





All avenues in the medical and healthcare sector will meet the UK Medtech community at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the UK and Ireland’s premier medical device manufacturing event, on June 7-8 and at the NEC in Birmingham earlier this month. connected.

Government officials played a key role in the conference programme, demonstrating the importance of the field to the UK economy, highlighting the UK as a global science powerhouse and around 150 cutting-edge exhibitors from around the world. Doing business with thousands of enthusiastic and enthusiastic visitors from inside. On the show floor, his two days were an exciting snapshot of a vibrant, fast-growing and economically important sector.

The CPD-accredited conference program, sometimes standing room only, was implemented in two phases, with Life Sciences Department, Health and Human Services Department, Johnson & Johnson, Bart’s Health NHS Trust, Pennine Health Care and Boston. • Insights from Scientific were included. , NIHR, SBRI Healthcare, and Innovate UK.

Reflecting on the visit, David Lawson, Director of Medical Technology, Department of Health and Human Services, said, “The key message for me is that medical technology is very important to healthcare. Medical technology goes from diagnosis to treatment to aftercare to prevention. It covers the entire patient pathway, from “

These learning opportunities were matched by incredible commercial activity over the two days, and feedback from across the exhibit hall was equally positive.

Guardtech Group’s Joe Shackley said the show “has a really high quality attendance. It’s really nice to meet some of the industry leaders and the Med-Tech Expos has been a really fruitful way over the years. It’s been proven that there is…a huge pool of high-quality potential customers.”

Daniel Jones and Zwick Roel confirmed this idea. These two days were really productive for him. We talked with many people. Our stand has been very well attended and we have had quite a few inquiries. We were definitely considering rebooking next year.

Nina Green, Siemens Digital Industries Software Adds “The medical industry and life sciences are very important markets for us…The Med-Tech Innovation Expo brings together thought leaders from different sectors of the industry. Great atmosphere. Really, really great. Good show.”

The show’s status as a leading event for medical device manufacturing was also strengthened by exhibitors.

LFH Regulator Laura Friedl-Hirst believes everyone in the industry knows about the Med-Tech Expo. We all know this is the industry standard, but we’re looking at where we’re pitching next year.

Alison Mills of IMed Consultancy admitted, “This is the UK’s largest trade fair and all our customers and prospective customers are here, so we are always here.”

Duncan Keble of Ox Devices added, “The show is getting bigger and bigger. It feels like a much bigger show than last year.”

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, owner of the Med-Tech Innovation Expo, concluded: It was a great two days for him to highlight the Med-Tech Innovation Expo’s status as a leading event in the field in the UK and Ireland. Positive comments have been pouring in, and the reprints from exhibitors are the best yet.

Trade fairs ultimately exist to promote business opportunities for exhibitors. This is the only real measure of event success. Mission accomplished, as a significant amount of business has already been generated as a result of the event. We are already working hard on his 2024 edition. .

The Med-Tech Innovation Expo will be held again at NEC on June 5-6, 2024.

For more information, please visit www.med-techexpo.com.

