JP Morgan expands commercial banking operations to Israel for tech companies





U.S. financier JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it would expand its operations in Israel to provide commercial banking services to local start-ups and high-tech companies.

The US bank said it has hired a 10-person banking team led by former JP Morgan investment bank executive Darya Fuchs, head of corporate development at software firm Wix.

Part of JP Morgan’s Innovation Economy Banking Division, the new team will focus on Israeli-based high-growth companies, start-up founders and venture capitalists in the so-called innovation economy in industries such as disruptive commerce, technology and life. It will correspond to the community. Science, Healthcare IT, Climate Technology.

JPMorgan said the new Israeli team will help start-ups with their initial public offering efforts and provide financing solutions. It also provides basic services such as payments, lending, money management solutions and strategic advice to venture capital firms and their portfolio companies.

Israel is a recognized global leader in producing and growing companies in the innovation economy, and returns to JPMorgan to support this critical sector and serve clients that drive economic growth and sustainability Fuchs, who has been appointed managing director of Israel, said he is thrilled about it. Head of Commercial Banking Innovation Economy at JP Morgan.

JP Morgan has been working with Israeli companies since the 1960s and opened its first office in the country in 2000. The Company’s financial services in the country include investment banking, wealth management, private banking, treasury and securities services, and now also commercial banking.

The expansion of U.S. lending has seen some Israeli tech firms considering relocating operations and start-ups looking to move their operations overseas as progress on a proposed overhaul aimed at weakening the judicial system remains uncertain. took place inside.

As JP Morgan is committed to supporting Israeli businesses, expanding our local presence and deepening what we can offer to clients and individuals in our community is a strong next step in our story here. When it comes to steps, JP Morgan CEO Israel Roy Nabon said.

In the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank Financial Group’s collapse earlier this year and the downturn in global financial conditions, Israeli and foreign start-ups and high-tech companies are increasingly seeking to diversify their financing options and lines of credit. Meanwhile, JP Morgan plans to enter the growing venture lending market. market. SVB has acted as the lender of choice for many Israeli startups and technology companies.

Tech companies have suffered a steep downturn in investment as volatility in global stock markets sent valuations higher and fears of an economic slowdown and high interest rates stymied trading flows.

Israeli tech companies raised $1.7 billion in venture capital in the first quarter of this year, down 70% from $5.8 billion in the first three months of 2022, according to a report by the IVC Research Center and LeumiTech. The quarter was the lowest in four years.

Israel is the 26th country in which JP Morgan has expanded its commercial banking operations outside the United States since 2019. Since then, the US lender team has grown to hundreds of bankers, serving more than 650 companies. In May, JP Morgan acquired the assets and deposits of San Francisco-based First Republic. First Republic is the third mid-sized bank to fail in the last two months.

Andrew Kresse, Head of International Corporate Client Banking at JP Morgan, said he is excited to continue its international expansion journey by entering a strong market like Israel. We believe there are many opportunities to make an impact here and have proven that we can help local businesses grow their business on the world stage.

Last week, HSBC Holding plc announced that it would take over senior bankers from SVB Israel and add more than 20 new bankers in the country to establish itself as a bank for venture capital firms and start-ups in the country. . David Cohen, former general manager of SVB Israel, has been hired as managing director of HSBC’s Israel business, with responsibility for helping Israeli technology and healthcare companies grow in international markets. In March, HSBC acquired SVB’s UK division.

Earlier this month, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, acquired British-Israeli-owned Creos Capital for an undisclosed amount, which provides loans to start-ups in Israel and Europe.

