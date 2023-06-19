AMD Launches M1300X AI Chip





AMD CEO Lisa Su has announced the launch of new AI GPU chips. The chip will be crucial to the company’s strategy for AI computing products. The MI300X is made up of multiple chiplets and can handle large language models with up to 80 billion parameters, making him a competitor to NVIDIA as the market leader.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) CEO Lisa Su unveiled advanced GPUs for AI operations. This chip MI300X is expected to be a strong challenger to his NVIDIA GPUs dominating the AI ​​computing market.

Such GPU chips are essential for companies looking to develop products such as ChatGPT. AMD is primarily known for its traditional computer processors, so if AMD can successfully market the MI300X to customers, it will enter a largely untapped market.

Powered by CDNA architecture, the new AMD MI300X offers up to 192 GB of memory, 153 billion transistors, and the ability to run large language models with 80 billion parameters. The company is also likely to benefit from a partnership with Microsoft, which offers custom products for tech giants.

Read more: European Union drafts law to regulate AI

AMD Announces Lineup of AI Computers

Su also announced a line of AI “AMD Instinct Platform” computers. This platform combines eight of his MI300X chips and uses 1.5 terabytes of his HMB3 memory. Servers built on these platforms adhere to Open Compute Platform industry standards.

AMD’s MI300A already competes with NVIDIA’s Grace CPU Hopper GPU chip combo. The MI300A combines a Zen4 CPU chiplet, unlike the MI300X’s CDNA 3 chiplet.

NVIDIA recently made waves in the AI ​​market with products like the AI-powered supercomputer platform DGX GH200 and new Ethernet switches that can move massive amounts of AI data.

AMD’s announcement is significant at a time when companies are investing heavily in AI and LLM. The global market for AI chips has already reached $30 billion. This he expects to grow to more than $150 billion by 2028.

What do you think will come next for AI hardware? Let us know what you think about LinkedIn Open New Window, Twitter Open New Window, or Facebook Open New Window.

Image credit: Shutterstock

latest news articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/artificial-intelligence/news/amd-challenges-nvidia-with-the-launch-of-mi300x-ai-chip/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos