European regulator says Google should split up digital advertising business





European Union regulators filed new antitrust charges against Google last week, saying the only way to satisfy competitive concerns over its lucrative digital advertising business is to sell some of the tech giant’s main breadwinners. said to do.

The unprecedented decision to push for such a split marks a significant step up in the City of Brussels’ crackdown on Silicon Valley’s digital giant, as US officials seek to crush Google’s alleged monopoly in the online advertising ecosystem. It follows a similar movement of

The European Commission, the European Union’s executive branch and head of antitrust enforcement, said in its tentative position after an investigation that “only a forced sale of some of its services by Google” could address concerns.

The 27-member EU, which has led a global move to crack down on big tech companies, including nearing groundbreaking rules on artificial intelligence, has so far imposed three antitrust fines against Google worth billions of dollars. relied on the issuance of large fines, including

It’s the first time the EU has told a tech giant that it should split up a major part of its business for violating the EU’s strict antitrust laws, but what that means, following preliminary findings. No details have been revealed as to what will happen.

Google can now defend itself by arguing before the committee makes a final decision. The company said it disagreed with the findings of the investigation and said it would “respond accordingly”, adding that the EU investigation focused on a narrow segment of the company’s advertising business.

“Our ad technology tools help websites and apps fund content so businesses of all sizes can effectively reach new customers,” said Dan Taylor, vice president of global advertising at Google. I’ll do it,’ he said. “Google remains committed to creating value for our publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive space.”

The commission’s decision will investigate whether Google violated blockchain competition rules by favoring its own online display ad tech service at the expense of competing publishers, advertisers and ad tech services. It stems from a formal investigation launched by the commission in June 2021.

Online display ads are banners and text that appear on websites, such as newspaper homepages, that are personalized based on an Internet user’s browsing history.

European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said Google is dominant on both sides of the advertising sales market. By giving preferential treatment to its own ad exchange, Google has abused its position to strengthen its ability to charge high fees for its services, the commission said.

“Google represents the interests of both buyers and sellers. At the same time, Google sets the rules for how supply and demand should be met,” he said at a press conference. “This creates a substantial and pervasive conflict of interest.”

For example, selling the real-time marketplace where Google buys and sells ads and the tools publishers use to manage their ads “would put an end to conflicts of interest,” Vestager added.

The commission is seeking a forced sale because past lawsuits that ended in fines and calls to stop anti-competitive behavior against Google didn’t work and the company continued to do so “just under another guise.” He said it’s because he’s forgiving.

Rich Stables, CEO of competing search engine Kerkoo, said “this is a serious matter” and that the commission will mandate changes in the way it operates. It also shows that we have lost all confidence in our remedies,” he said. He was involved in two of the past Google antitrust lawsuits in the EU.

Google’s ad tech business is also under investigation by the UK’s antitrust watchdog and faces lawsuits seeking to sell its digital advertising tools in the US.

European and American authorities admit that “the only way to deal with this egregious conflict of interest is to force Google to sell part of its business,” according to the Open Market Institute’s Europe office director Max von Thun said. Antitrust Enforcement.

The commission’s move “clearly shows that there is a power race when authorities operate in parallel,” he said.

The city of Brussels has so far fined Google more than €8 billion (currently $8.6 billion) in three antitrust lawsuits involving the Android mobile operating system and its shopping and search advertising services. The company has appealed all three fines.

EU regulators could impose fines of up to 10% of annual revenue, and could fine Google along with the sale order.

Google generated $54.5 billion in ad revenue in the first three months of this year, and YouTube generated nearly $6.7 billion in ad revenue, both of which suffered streaks of decline as companies became more cautious about spending.

Chan reported from London.

