Technology Diplomacy, Patent Portfolio Management, Bipartisan AI Policy





In this week’s Washington Intellectual Property News, the House Science Committee looks at how artificial intelligence can be deployed to advance US interests. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) unveils his AI Policy Framework, which he hopes will lay the foundation for bipartisan AI policy. IPWatchdog hosts the first patent filing and portfolio management master program.

Tuesday, June 20th

IP watchdog

Patent Filing and Portfolio Management Master 2023

7:00 am Tuesday and 8:00 am Wednesday, 2009, Suite 100, Ashbrook Place, Ashburn, Virginia

On Tuesday, IPWatchdog will launch its first annual Patent Examination and Portfolio Management Master 2023 program. This program focuses on patent prosecution with a view to building and maintaining strong and valuable patent portfolios. Topics include patent eligibility, obviousness and description requirements in light of the recent Supreme Court decision against Amgen.

Wednesday, June 21st

Hudson Institute

U.S. Leadership in Technology Diplomacy: A Conversation with Ambassador Nathaniel C. Fick

Wednesday 9:30 a.m. Hudson Lab and online livestream

On Wednesday, the Hudson Institute will be joined by Nathaniel C. Fick, U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for Cyberspace and Digital Policy. Mr. Fick is the first ambassador to assume this role and will discuss how he sees the State Department’s role in the digital age with rapidly evolving technology. The discussion will also touch on the potential and pitfalls of the US seeking a leadership role in global technology diplomacy.

Center for Strategic and International Studies

Senator Chuck Schumer Launches SAFE Innovation for the AI ​​Age at CSIS

Wednesday 11:15 am Online Livestream

On Wednesday, CSIS will welcome Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to announce the SAFE Innovation Framework, a comprehensive approach to AI policy. Schumer believes the framework will facilitate a bipartisan path for formulating AI-related policies. Event organizer Wadhwani Center for AI and Advanced Technologies is bullish on AI technology, saying policymakers need to consider how to maximize life-changing benefits while minimizing potential risks is.

the brookings institute

Online speech after Gonzalez vs. Google

Wednesday 2:00 PM, Folk Auditorium, 1775 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Online Livestream

On Wednesday, the Brookings Institution will dissect the Supreme Court’s decision to rule on Section 230 of Gonzalez v. Google. Article 230 protects online platforms from liability caused by third-party content. Future rulings on Section 230 could have significant implications for free speech and copyright infringement litigation.

Thursday, June 22nd

House Committee on Science, Space and Technology

Artificial Intelligence: Driving Innovation for National Interest

Thursday 10am 2318 Rayburn House Office Building and Online Livestream

On Thursday, the House committee will meet to discuss the hottest topic in Washington, D.C., artificial intelligence. Commission members appear to be focused on how artificial intelligence and innovation can be best used to advance America’s economic and national security interests. The commission, along with Rand Corporation President and CEO Dr. Jason Matheny, will hear witness testimony from industry leaders and academics.

United States Patent and Trademark Office

PTAB Inventor Hour – Episode 19

Thursday Noon Virtual Event

On Thursday, the USPTO will host the 19th episode of the PTAB Inventor Hour with special guests Deborah Stevens, Deputy Chief Information Officer, and Marissa Terrell, Legal Advisor, Trademark Customer Outreach. This edition addresses patentability issues of obviousness, trademark basics, and focuses on inventions relevant to June and Prime Month.

Alec Pronk Alec is a freelance journalist and editor covering topics ranging from international law to US foreign policy.

