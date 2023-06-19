google can’t be trusted





Unless Google finds a way to directly monetize its billions of ads, it will eventually shut down all the services you care about. They can’t be in the product or service business systematically because neither product nor service feeds Google. Advertising is.

This focus can be viewed in many ways, but my favorite lens is customer service. Google has always been terrible when it comes to customer service. Helping people in trouble with Workspaces or Google Cloud Platform couldn’t be more profitable than helping advertisers bomb the carpet.

It’s an evergreen view, but we’re bringing it up in honor of Google’s recent retirement of its domain name registrar, Google Domains. After nine years in business, it would casually vanish in just three months (and the shards were sold to Squarespace). It was a $180 million annual business serving 10 million domains.

Same with the dead business walking division of Google Home/Nest. Google acquired Nest about 10 years ago and has been doing worse than nothing with its product portfolio ever since. Just a few years ago they killed Nest Secure, leaving anyone who bought the system with a bunch of bricks next year. And the Google Home app, which was supposed to take over the excellent Nest app, has suffered years of stumbling blocks of bewilderment and neglect.

With a history like this, why would anyone trust Google for products and services other than advertising space? This extends from Workspaces to Gmail for Domains to Google Cloud Platform. The company is away from a major reorganization, or a recently promoted executive killing any of these.

All I can say is that you should have a backup plan. Collaboration, email, home security systems, and more. Anything that says “Made by Google” has an implicit “until it doesn’t matter” subscript printed underneath.

