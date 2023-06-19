Trey Seeks Opinions on Regulatory Sandbox Framework to Drive Telecommunications Innovation





Telecommunications regulator seeks proposals to create a comprehensive framework to drive cutting-edge innovation in the field of digital communications via a transparent and secure live testing environment, commonly known as a regulatory sandbox. there is

In a 48-page discussion paper published Monday, regulators set out the ideal eligibility criteria for companies to participate in such a sandbox framework, as well as the participation of start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Seeking stakeholder input on how to encourage. A mega-digital innovation effort. We also seek suggestions on how to protect consumer interests from potential data breaches, fraud, and other security risks, especially in sandbox environments.

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has received a mandate from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in March 2023 on the creation of a regulatory sandbox framework that can be used to foster innovative technologies, services, use cases and business models. I have received references that provide recommendations. Last year, India’s draft Telecommunications Bill 2022 proposed a regulatory sandbox to encourage innovation. The relevant provisions of the bill dealt with enabling companies/startups to use sandboxes to develop and test new technologies and foster innovation under a flexible framework.

Regulatory Sandbox (RS) refers to the live testing of new products, services and applications in a controlled environment where regulators/licensors apply specific regulations/licenses for the limited purpose of testing. It may or may not allow mitigation, Trai said in the paper. A discussion paper was published on Monday.

According to the report, sandbox frameworks aim to foster innovation, protect consumer interests, reduce risks associated with new technologies and business models, and reduce the regulatory burden on small businesses. It says. Entities shall be provided with certain facilities and flexibility to test their telecommunications products/services/applications in real environments, in limited time frames and against a limited number of real customers; Functionality shall be enhanced with safeguards for customer protection and risk mitigation. Trey also noted that many 5G/6G use cases, in particular, require close coordination with other stakeholders such as regulators and local governments, distribution companies, state and central ministries, airports and ports. Called for cross-departmental cooperation to promote innovation under the sandbox framework. , subways, smart city authorities, etc.

Additionally, the sandbox model provides a structured means for licensors/regulators to engage with the ecosystem, developing an innovation-ready framework that enables the delivery of relevant low-cost (technology) products. added that it can support

Trey solicited comments and counter-comments on the discussion paper by July 17 and August 1, respectively.

According to regulators, designing a sandbox framework that encourages participation of startups/SMEs is critical to fostering innovation, with possible enabling factors including simplified application processes, regulatory These include lighter compliance training and easier access to resources such as guidance and funding to support. Develop/test products and services through sandbox frameworks.

Regarding the proposed eligibility criteria, Trai suggested that licensed service providers, called primary applicants, should be eligible for testing in the regulatory sandbox provided they meet the conditions. Other organizations (referred to as applicants) that want to take advantage of the sandbox capabilities of sanctioned service providers will have to work with those providers, he added.

Trais’ discussion paper also calls for well-defined governance and oversight mechanisms for the proposed sandbox framework. This emphasized the need for strong oversight mechanisms, including well-defined assessment processes and rules for companies to move out of sandbox frameworks and into full regulatory compliance.

Testing new ideas in the digital communications field is significantly different than testing done in other fields because digital communications products/services are often used in complex real-world situations that are difficult to simulate accurately. It could be different, the report said. Factors such as varying network conditions, varying user profiles, and diverse use cases make it difficult to comprehensively test these products and services.

The regulator said digital communications is a strategic field and heavily regulated, so its products and services must comply with various rules and regulations before being commercially launched. Also, the sector is very capital intensive and the development and deployment of new technologies and services is expensive, so failure to commercialize post-test services due to regulatory hurdles could threaten the companies involved. It added that it could cause huge economic losses.

