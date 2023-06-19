Why UK Norfolk and Suffolk are racing to unlock agritech potential





Norfolk and Suffolk in the east of England are important agricultural areas. However, most of what is produced here is exported outside the region for processing. A new project at the Broadland Food Innovation Center outside Norwich aims to address this problem in order to increase processing rates for food and beverages in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Clark Willis, director of Food Enterprise Park, who has been deeply involved in the development of the center, said the key is to continue processing in the area to connect what farmers grow to the end market. part of that will include bringing more businesses here and supporting local businesses. growing area.

According to Willis, the area is home to world-leading research institutes such as the John Innes Center at Norwich Research Park, the Quadrum Institute, and Sainsbury’s, which specialize in plant science, food nutrition, gut health, and healthy living. It is said to be home to some of Britain’s best minds studying aging and climate change. research institutes, as well as academic institutions such as the University of East Anglia.

export bottleneck

But the bottleneck that hinders progress is the fact that goods from the region are exported for processing, he complained.

The Broadland Food Innovation Center aims to provide the infrastructure to change this. Developed by the Broadland District Council, the facility includes 13 food production units, a test kitchen, a sensor kitchen and a conference room.

We in the food industry have a responsibility to consider the products we give people to reduce obesity, cholesterol and diabetes, he explained. While highly processed foods have zero nutritional value, there is an opportunity in Norfolk and Suffolk to build supply chains that produce healthy nutritious foods.

These two counties produce 11% of UK agricultural output, including 17% of fruit and vegetables, but most of what is produced here is exported for processing. On the other hand, when it comes to legumes and pea products, most are grown in China and Canada.

Supply chains need to be reassessed to continue processing locally and connect what farmers grow to end markets. Part of that includes bringing more businesses here and helping local businesses grow, he said.

Innovative solutions from the aforementioned best minds include creating the world’s largest vertical farm with 25,000 square meters of stacked growing space capable of growing as many crops as 1,000 acres of traditional farmland. including fisher farms

There are also innovative alternative protein spin-out companies, and a growing number of food businesses are leveraging local crops and expertise to create new protein sources and plant-based foods that are better for the planet and our health. For example, Novo Farina offers gluten-free, protein-rich and fiber-rich flours, textured plant proteins, bread crumbs and gluten-free alternatives to meat and wheat-based ingredients for the food industry and retailers. We use locally grown rustic yellow peas to create our flea snacks. . Another of his businesses in Norfolk, One Planet Pizza, makes plant-based frozen pizzas, now available at Asda.

Government-funded plant science for nutrition

The potential of the region has been recognized by the government, with Norfolk and Suffolk listed as places of high potential opportunity in nutritional plant science. This position aims to raise the region to the national and international stage and promote it into a global network aimed at attracting investment. Potential opportunities are important because they involve not just producing food, but also producing healthy, nutritious food, Willis said.

Meanwhile, the Broadland Food Innovation Center is a dynamic new space, opening in September 2022, comprising 13 food-grade units, sensory and test kitchens, and conference space.

We aim to make a bold difference in the region by helping innovative projects become robust and achieve sustainable success.

The center is supported by a fully funded innovation support for the food and beverage industry and a group of business leaders who come together to network and support each other. This cluster (led by the University of East Anglia) includes and departs a plant-based protein innovation platform focused on how to scale up the production of plant-based proteins within supply chains in the East of England. As a point, positioning, and starting location. Expand your plant-based food and beverage business.

Open to all organizations involved in the supply chain, the platform aims to ensure cooperation and commitment across the sector and explore trends, innovation and opportunities, financing and investment, market viability and nutrition. is.

Willis said the challenge for retailers as well as farmers large and small, agritechs and food and beverage producers is to help customers eat healthier. By aligning and collaborating with the scientific and research expertise in the region, we can begin to make a difference.

