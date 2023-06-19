Grow your business with digital marketing using Google Analytics 4 reports





By the time you read this article, Google Analytics 3 and Universal Analytics (UA), whatever they’re called, will probably be obsolete. Switching to Google Analytics 4 (GA4) presents a major challenge for companies looking to use a data-driven approach to improve their marketing. As the timeline suggests, many of us have been using UA for the past decade or more, so we are very familiar with it.

Excited to switch to GA4. We’ve been using Google Analytics since it was first created when Google acquired Urchin, and we’ve put consulting, training, and Smart Insights learning materials and templates at the center of actionable tools to help you digitally improve. increase. Marketing using a data-driven approach.

However, the difference between GA4 and UA means that this is a major change, and to get the most out of it, you and your relevant colleagues should be encouraged to learn, ideally in a structured way. have to spend time. We’ve created a new free guide to help our members learn and transition through the process.

The challenge with GA4 is that traditional tools and techniques for analysis and reporting no longer work the way they used to and must be replaced by new and unfamiliar reports and metrics. But with GA4’s event-based data collection and reporting model, you can perform new types of analysis to identify areas of communication improvement and enable review and improvement processes to drive leads and sales. This is also an opportunity.

Free tutorial for marketers learning how to use Google Analytics reports

Our new guide, 10 Key Steps to Grow Your Business with Google Analytics 4, features 10 key learnings and actions relevant to any business or marketing team looking to leverage GA4. increase.

This guide is designed to help you learn about the most useful new features and measurements, and as a checklist to help you learn how to use Google Analytics. We also cover important reports and actions.

What is this guide about?

You’ll be asked questions to validate your implementation and understanding of GA4, and key reports and actions will also be highlighted.

These are 10 steps and details and examples are available in the guide. This article describes his five steps in the beginning.

1. Create a plan to train yourself and your team on how to get the most value out of GA4.

As you know, GA4 is no small change from UA. The event-based data collection model is completely different from the previous page view-based data collection, and the reporting interface is also completely different with reports with new visualizations, labels and metrics.

Optimal application of GA4 to any business requires two key phases:

Phase A. Setting up and customizing GA4 to report on your business

Since the GA4 deprecation was first announced, Smart Insights has been advising on customizations and providing detailed checklists on what needs to be changed. Here is the GA4 setup audit checklist.

There are a lot of details to consider here, but one of the areas of particular interest in this guide is data retention settings.

Phase B. Improve the process of reviewing and improving communications using standard reports and customizations

This phase focuses on teaching and learning the marketing team. Training should focus on how GA4 can be used to support marketing efforts. This allows marketers to follow this process and answer these questions as part of regular reporting for always-on and campaign her communications.

With many companies now setting up GA4 properties and completing or adjusting their customizations, this guide focuses on the second phase many companies are currently working on.

It provides business members with a structured learning approach to apply GA4 to both phases of the interactive Google Analytics learning path.

Our learning paths use many examples from the Google demo account. I encourage anyone wanting to learn GA4 to add it as a favorite in their Google Analytics account as a cross-reference of what’s possible. This account uses the Merchandise Store as its source of data. I will use this example in this post as well. Note that it doesn’t necessarily represent best practice.

Difference between UA and GA4

This guide describes the key differences between different versions of Google Analytics to consider when planning your GA4 education and training.

The main difference is that GA4 uses a different data collection model. GA4 is based on event-based metering instead of pageview-based, and new properties need to be set in GA Admin to collect website data via data streams using tags found in GA Admin. I have. HTML page header. Can be defined in Google Analytics or Google Tag Manager, customization recommended.

You can get an idea of ​​event-based tracking by viewing the real-time tracking shown here for Smart Insights.

This guide summarizes the main events you should study and check your settings.

2. Customize conversions for your business

Universal Analytics had five types of goals used to track key business outcomes such as leads generated and sales. GA4 has one type of his, Conversion Events, which must be configured and customized by the user or technical helper as explained in the learning path.

Advanced module

Auditing Google Analytics Customizations

Part of the Google Analytics Toolkit

Learn how to audit and configure your Google Analytics account to get clean data and customize reports for your business.

learn more

GA4 has many standard events such as page view, first_visit, user_engagement, to which you can add your own events such as lead_generated and user_logged_on. With so many events showing up in so many reports, one of the first things companies should do is agree on custom events to simplify business-relevant events as conversions.

In summary, the process for evaluating conversion event settings is:

Understand standard GA4 events Configure your own custom events (such as leads) Agree which custom events are conversions Mark relevant standard and custom events as conversions in the admin section

If you’re not sure what your business agreed on, you should check your list of conversions first. Then you can compare it with the event. If you look at the Google demo account, you’ll see several events correctly configured as conversions, including the ecommerce events add_to_cart and begin_checkout. However, other events such as page_view and first_visit are marked as non-logical conversions.

3. Measure your high-value audience

Not all website visitors are created equal Learning modules built around the RACE marketing planning framework go beyond just considering visitor volume to assess visitor value, quality and cost (VQVC mnemonic from my training).

Visitor quality is based on the percentage of people who engage with your content and then convert. Conversion rates for different traffic sources and different landing pages on your site are a given, and comparing this shift to boost conversions is essential for digital marketing.

We recommend using the analytics report to build this diagram presented as the Content Optimization Matrix. This will show you the most effective and least effective content so you can drive conversions.

High-value viewers deserve special VIP communications. GA4 and Google Tag Her Manager makes it easier than ever to create audiences to retarget using other media platforms like Google Analytics Remarketing and Paid Social Remarketing to drive conversions. GA4 is an opportunity to rethink our approach to optimization. Onsite retargeting via email marketing and personalized panels can also be used for retargeting and ideally GA should be able to report on these.

4. Create a performance review dashboard

One of the first things you’ll notice with GA4 is fewer reports than UA. Simplification sounds good, but there is no new support for dashboards. Especially important when conducting data-driven reviews as part of a 90-day plan is a year-over-year performance review of channels and content.

GA4 is a great free service that has been improved to allow customization of detailed reports such as adding conversion rate to the standard reports, but it still includes many metrics and reports.

While it is possible to build custom dashboards in Google Analytics, a high-quality dashboard for senior management presentations summarizing the effectiveness of digital marketing across the company’s marketing funnel, especially the most important monthly deltas. Creating a board is not easy. Monthly and year-over-year performance. Other reporting and dashboarding tools such as Looker, Domo, Dashthis, Klik, and Tableau are better suited for this.

We have upgraded the RACE Digital Marketing Dashboard in Looker Studio to support analysis using GA4 data members requiring this type of performance review using free tools.

The purpose of the Smart Insights dashboard is to enable administrators to conduct regular monthly reviews of the current effectiveness of their digital marketing using Google Analytics 4 and Google Looker Studio (formerly known as Google Data Studio).

Google recently increased after reducing Looker Studio quotas for GA4 analytics, as I reported earlier in the year. Details of the quota increase are shared here.

5. Visualize your marketing funnel

In the old days of UA, funnels were part of goal setting. The improvement in GA4 is that it is now an Exploration. This means it is more accessible and easily configurable for other types of non-e-commerce businesses.

This exploration example shows how to segment your funnel and compare different audience dimensions. In this case, you can see that mobile device conversions are lower than expected due to the different device types.

The funnel is visually appealing due to its simplicity, but it doesn’t really change much between reviews. So to better understand paths, GA4 has an improved pathfinding report. We also recommend that you review the top three reports regularly, as shown in the next section.

This guide will walk you through the final steps of:

6. Define processes to review and improve funnel efficiency. 7. Learn how to analyze using standard reports. 8. Learn how to set up and share custom reports and explorations. 9. Take advantage of platform integrations. 10. Track and adopt the latest features.

We hope the tutorials in this guide are helpful in supporting the use of GA4 in marketing. Send us your feedback and questions via LinkedIn.

