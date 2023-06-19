EY CEO: Entrepreneurs are already unlocking the value of generative AI to change the world. ”





Ever since generative artificial intelligence (AI) became available to the masses, it has seemed like science fiction to many. From scoring exams to mimicking Grammy-winning rappers, the technology’s amazing achievements make it feel like we’re on the verge of an unexpected step change in innovation. But it also raises serious concerns, with some experts calling for a moratorium on training powerful AI systems, citing widespread risks to society, the economy and others.

Of course, the reality is that there is no way to stop the development of AI. We were just beginning to imagine the possibilities and risks of generative AI.

So where should we focus our efforts? Together, we can advance the development of practical, trustworthy and ethical generative AI technologies and accelerate innovation to solve social and business challenges. Used correctly, this technology can be a game-changer.

Equally important, we need tools to detect and manage legitimate threats to creative work, such as ownership, bias, and misinformation.

Entrepreneurs were made for this moment

While there may be a global race between nations and tech giants to lead the development and application of generative AI technology, entrepreneurs are keen to explore the next steps in the application and solution of this technology. We are uniquely positioned to lead the way.

I have seen some of this first hand through the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year programme, which has advised, mentored and recognized entrepreneurs around the world for over 20 years. This month, 49 entrepreneurs competed for the world title. At least 18% of this year’s finalists are using various forms of AI, and we expect this percentage to increase in the future.

It’s as if generative AI was built for entrepreneurs. The technology itself has inherently low barriers to entry, and almost anyone with this technology and a phone could become a startup. For entrepreneurs, technology that supports rapid prototyping and iteration is extremely valuable. It can be used to easily test new business concepts or quickly build a proof of concept. For entrepreneurs, being an early adopter is a huge advantage. This is in stark contrast to incumbents, which have a growing list of banning employees from using generative AI technology in the workplace while working to protect sensitive customer data, proprietary code and other issues. .

Today, much of the conversation about the generative AI race is about the big tech companies and the elite AI specialists who will ultimately create the technology. But more tech-savvy entrepreneurs are already adopting it, addressing social and business issues around disability accessibility, financial inclusion, legal assistance, and more. What is clear to me is that despite their diversity, leading entrepreneurs share a defining quality. That is, when most people recognize a problem, they see a potential solution and act quickly to bring it to market.

Drive innovation through ecosystems

Entrepreneurs have always been at the forefront of disruption. To be clear, most generative AI technologies are created by tech startups. Generative AI is essentially a unique form of disruption that will revolutionize everything from tasks to industries. This requires rethinking the ecosystem.

Successful entrepreneurs are already connected to a broad ecosystem that encompasses everything from funding sources, technical skills, networking and talent. As entrepreneurs adopt this technology, they are also scrutinizing their own ecosystems, and they may need larger technology partnerships or even entirely different partnerships to successfully scale their solutions.

Entrepreneurs with companies also have great opportunities. Incumbents now feel that the conversations and problems of generative AI have been thrust upon them. It’s always important to keep in mind that the technology isn’t ready yet. But what is clear is that organizations need help moving from the sidelines to experimentation and creation.

Many large enterprises lack the knowledge base and agility to create and scale generative AI solutions on their own. Entrepreneurs are well positioned to bring agility, innovation, and expertise to help companies harness generative AI in ways that align with their business goals.

The idea of ​​ecosystems may not be new, but the value that can be realized through ecosystems is exponentially increased by generative AI.

Agility and a tendency to challenge the status quo have always made entrepreneurs the natural agents of change, but the breakneck pace of generative AI will only amplify their strengths even more than in previous eras. I guess. Fortunately, for entrepreneurs, the opportunities to make a difference are not only more democratized than ever before, but greater.

Carmine Di Sibio is EY Global Chairman and CEO.

The views reflected in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the EY global organization or its member firms.

Opinions expressed in commentary articles on Fortune.com are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Fortune.

