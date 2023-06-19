Oppose laws that hinder agricultural innovation





Believe it or not, farmers are always the most tech-savvy entrepreneurs. The early farmers, widely hailed as the original “hackers,” had little choice but to tackle equipment and crop problems through sheer will and ingenuity.

Today’s farmers continue to act resourcefully, fueled by the innovations that have transformed farming from an art to a science. Farmers in Illinois now have access to massive amounts of robotic systems and detailed data to make accurate, real-time decisions. The hunger for innovation grows with each passing year as we seek ways to power operations of all sizes and configurations. Automation is the latest innovation on the rise and I founded a company called Sabanto. The company implements aftermarket systems that help farmers increase productivity and automate equipment to optimize labor resources.

These innovations—and future ones—are key to maintaining Illinois’ agricultural leadership. The industry is vital to the state’s economy, with local agricultural products generating more than $25 billion in sales and agro-related industries such as agricultural technology generating billions of dollars in additional economic impact.

However, this level of economic impact is not expected in the future. With global population growth expected to call for his 70% increase in agricultural output by 2050, challenging times lie ahead. Agricultural technology and innovation will remain central to Illinois farmers’ ability to meet these growing demands.

Some in Washington are pushing policies that stifle American innovation, stifle tech companies, and tax farmers. The move threatens to outsource future agricultural opportunities, creating a losing situation. Congress needs to recognize the critical relationship between agriculture and technology and encourage innovation, not undermine it. Our joint efforts to strengthen the agricultural sector will ensure progress and prosperity for all.

Craig Rapp

Itasca

