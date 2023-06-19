Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro tease major display changes





Google is expected to announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the second half of 2023, and when that happens, the two phones may get big display changes, and some buyers are actually quite excited. would be satisfied with

New leaks say there will be multiple changes to both Google’s mid-range and high-end phones, so there should be something new for everyone. And it all adds up to positive reading.

all changes

This latest leak comes via the Android Authority and may give you the best feel yet about what the new Pixel lineup could look like.

The most noticeable difference since the Pixel 8 is the fact that it has a smaller display than the upcoming Pixel 7. Last year’s phone he had a 6.3-inch display, but leaks say he’ll be shrunk to just 6.17 inches. Certainly not a big difference. But still there are differences.

The corners of this display will also be rounded, with Google apparently “more than doubling the radius of the corners” at the top and bottom of the display.

In this regard, the Pixel 8 Pro is a similar story. Also, the display shrinks less noticeably, but the corners become more curved. The Pixel 7 Pro had a 6.71-inch display, while the Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly shrink to 6.7 inches. No one notices it, but what they notice is flatter glass. Gone is that slight curve that some people hated so much.

In terms of other specs, the Pixel 8 maintains the same 2,400 x 1,080 resolution as the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 Pro has a resolution of 2,992 x 1,344, a slight drop from the 3,120 x 1,440 Pixel 7 Pro buyers enjoyed. If this report is accurate, the peak brightness increases to 1,400 nits (up from 1,000 nits) for the Pixel 8 and 1,600 nits (again, up from 1,000 nits) for the Pixel 8 Pro. Some say Google’s display wasn’t as bright as it should have been last time, and that’s a big problem.

Finally, there are also changes to the Pixel 8 Pro’s variable refresh rate. The maximum is still 120Hz, but new options have been added for less. The Pixel 7 Pro supported 30Hz, 60Hz and 120Hz, but the new model adds 10Hz and 30Hz. Further improvements are said to improve the transition from 60Hz to 120Hz. The Android Authority report claims that “the Pixel 8 Pro appears to be able to smoothly change the refresh rate between 60 and 120Hz, unlike the previous generation, which was only able to use a few predefined rates.” are doing. The Pixel 8 improves from the Pixel 7’s 90 Hz limit to 120 Hz.

Considering all of this, the two new Pixel phones should be a worthy upgrade over last year’s model, even before we get to the improved Tensor G3 silicon and other improvements that will surely be revealed. .

