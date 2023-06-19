Students exploring careers at Silicon Valley CONNECT





A group of 30 Binghamton University students embarked on a career development trip to Silicon Valley from May 15-19 through the multi-city CONNECT program. This immersive program provided students with the opportunity to explore a dynamic hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. Students enjoy exclusive access to employer offices and gain valuable first-hand insight into the operations of world-renowned companies such as NVIDIA, Cisco, Handshake, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Tesla, and Google. I was. The visit opened the door for students to make connections in Silicon Valley, explore the possibilities of living and working in the area, and learn about recruiting and employment in industries of interest.

The CONNECT program is a collaboration between the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development and the Office of Alumni Engagement. Combining the talent and resources of both offices will allow program organizers to tap into Binghamton’s extensive alumni network and leverage it to support the career development of students. The program’s Silicon Valley chapter, which launched in 2019 and was on hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, will reopen in 2023, demonstrating strong interest from students, employers and alumni to continue. there is

Program organizers strive to ensure that costs associated with travel to the West Coast do not deter students from participating. The Alumni Relations Office provided significant financial assistance, sponsoring her four nights in a hotel, transportation to each trek, and $600 for airfare per student attending. By removing financial barriers, the CONNECT program enables all students to maximize valuable networking and learning opportunities, ultimately enhancing future career prospects.

The Fleischmann Career Center organized the trip and secured the Employer Trek for students to attend with each participating organization. Each Trek was unique, but most included office tours, hiring presentations, panel discussions with current employees, and networking opportunities. Students of all majors and grade levels are welcome to apply for the programme, and the strategic selection and organization of the trek ensures that it is engaging for all participants. Treks to Google, NVIDIA, Cisco and Tesla were hosted by alumni and gave students a clear picture of how to become employees of an organization from being a student at Binghamton University. Trek hosts were also able to offer personalized advice on how to apply their experiences in Binghamton to career opportunities in Silicon Valley.

[Silicon Valley CONNECT] Jonah Prie Santana, a senior economics student who participated in the program, said, “This program was a great opportunity to explore many cutting-edge companies and expand my network on the vibrant West Coast. I did,” he said. I am very grateful for the knowledge and inspiration gained from these visits.

For students, the opportunity to visit employers’ offices in person and learn about the day-to-day operations of each organization is invaluable. There’s no better way to explore careers and gauge your interest in different industries. Also, every time students leave each Employer Trek, they gain new connections and unique insights about companies that will help them later when submitting applications for jobs or internships.

The Alumni Engagement Office hosted a networking night on Wednesday, May 17, bringing together alumni and current students in the San Francisco Bay Area. This provided an opportunity for further networking for students and an opportunity for West Coast alumni to reconnect with their alma mater. Most of the alumni of the Employer Trek organizers were also able to attend the event. The structure of the networking event allowed for longer one-on-one conversations, giving students more time to ask questions and connect.

Political Science fourth-year student Aisha Ayub said it was a great opportunity to make connections with people she could never have otherwise. This program has opened many doors for me now. When I become a graduate, I intend to return the favor and help other students in the same way they have helped me. This trip made me realize I had the necessary qualities to work at a place like Google and even made some possible connections.

The CONNECT team also set aside dedicated time for students to go sightseeing and immerse themselves in the local culture. The group visited the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and Alcatraz Island. All of this was done at no extra charge to the student. These additional experiences were important for students to gain a deeper understanding of the Bay Area and assess whether they could imagine themselves living there one day.

After the trip, the Fleischmann Career Center will support students, maintain new connections, and follow up on possible career opportunities at participating organizations. Students (regardless of whether they participate in the program) can make virtual appointments with career consultants throughout the summer to discuss networking strategies, job or internship applications, and more.

The CONNECT program equips students with industry knowledge and connections to drive future career success. Back on campus, students have a renewed sense of purpose, network, and gain a wealth of knowledge that will shape their future careers and experiences. The Silicon Valley CONNECT program provides students with a roadmap to achieve their desired career path and empowers them to take the next steps toward achieving it.

