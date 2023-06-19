Google Wallet adds a sleek new card switching animation





Google Wallet, or formerly Google Pay, has always had the same look, with a carousel of payment cards at the top and a list of loyalty cards, transit passes, and tickets at the bottom. This look isn’t going away any time soon, but Google is working on some small improvements. A few people seem to see the new card switching animation slowly unfolding, at least when adding multiple cards to Google Wallet.

A new animation makes it look and feel like your payment cards are stacked instead of side by side. Swipe left or right to reveal the next card, which slides out from behind the top card and switches positions in a merry-go-round motion. This makes the Wallet a bit like a physical wallet that typically stacks and stacks cards.

old and new

The new interface shows more payment cards at the top and more loyalty cards and passes below. Additionally, a string below the card will now show the issuing bank, along with a small indicator whether the card is the default payment card.

New animations may come as part of the Play system update in June 2023. In its changelog, Google said it has improved support for foldable phones and added options to opt out of the fun animations after completing a payment or using a pass. It makes sense that the new carousel animation would be part of these adjustments, or at least unfold alongside them.

In any case, it could be a while before the new animations roll out to everyone. Make sure to check for Google Play system updates in your phone’s system settings. On Pixel phones, this option is[セキュリティとプライバシー]→[アップデート]→[Google Play システム アップデート]is in

Wallet is also available as an app on the Play Store, but this is intended to provide a shortcut to your home screen rather than the interface you see when you open Wallet. The latter is controlled by Google Play Services.

Thanks: Alexia

