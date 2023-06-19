NIA Partners with Four Sectors to Host ‘SITE 2023’ to Reunite New Economic Warriors and Push Thailand Towards Innovation-Centric Future June 22-24





BANGKOK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Thailand’s National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) or NIA announces the launch of Thailand’s largest innovation and startup network event “STARTUP x INNOVATION THAILAND EXPO 2023” (SITE 2023) Did. The country operates under the concept of “Innovation Partnership – TOGETHER WE GROW” and aims to promote “Innovation Partnership” to propel Thailand towards an innovation-driven future. We bring together the power of four sectors to empower start-ups and innovative businesses. This full-fledged rally of new economic warriors will be held free of charge from 22-24 June 2023 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Register at site/nia.or.th.

Dr. Punarji Chairatana, Secretary General, National Innovation Agency of Thailand (Public Institution)

Dr. Punarji Chairathana, Executive Director of the National Innovation Agency of Thailand (Public Organization) or NIA, said that since 2020, the NIA has integrated two important national events, STARTUP THAILAND and INNOVATION THAILAND EXPO. This was a significant move to bring together Thailand’s leading start-ups and innovators to create the nation’s first virtual world for innovation. The initiative aimed to drive change, help countries emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, and change the paradigm for innovation to deal with the crisis.

The 2021 Startup x Innovation Thai Expo (SITE) will focus on promoting, developing and creating growth opportunities for Deep Tech, which will further innovate and drive technology to become a key player in driving Thailand to global competitiveness. I strongly believed that it would be a weapon. major countries.

Although the COVID-19 situation began to ease in 2022, we still lacked full confidence in a recovery. SITE has started building connections that bring together innovators in Thailand and around the world, facilitating exchanges again in preparation for the reopening after COVID-19.

“After the SITE 2022 event, we witnessed the continuous and diversified growth of Thailand’s innovation potential. We have noticed that almost all organizations are increasing their involvement in deep technology.” Businesses are developing and Bangkok is becoming more and more popular for foreigners to set up businesses. It has transformed into an attractive city for 2020 and has become the world’s second most popular destination for digital nomads,” added Dr Pun Arji.

Universities are also notable for establishing incubation units and establishing funds to promote startups. Investments in start-up companies continue to be active, as laws and regulations that facilitate the business operations of start-up companies are required to be strengthened.

In the past, national procurement has been promoted to improve public services. Both independent investors and large corporations are investing in startups to attract international investment. Finally, there is a movement to promote the enactment of a startup promotion law.

“Amid uncertainty, one of the changes we want to see in Thai society is the development of an ‘innovation mindset.’ This means being open to innovation and ready to accept challenges and changes. It represents a willingness to look for new opportunities and collaborations to create solutions” through innovation.

In addition, accelerating transformation to expand the use and impact of innovation is critical. This mindset needs to be nurtured and permeated into organizations and people alike, across the government sector, the private sector, civil society and the general public. The goal is for Thai society to become a community that embraces innovation, prepares for future change, and works together to change the world,” said Dr Pun Arji.

This year’s SITE therefore returns to a full-fledged event format, marking the return of Southeast Asia’s largest technology conference and the biggest innovation event of the year. Under the concept of “Innovation Partnership – TOGETHER WE GROW”, new entrepreneurs of the elderly and young generation, innovation leaders, innovators, investors, public and private sectors from all over the world will come together under one roof. The aim is to build an “innovation partnership” to lead Thailand into an innovative future. It represents an important collaboration in innovation between his four sectors of government, private sector, education sector and civil society, supporting the growth of startups and innovative businesses and strengthening Thailand’s innovation his ecosystem. and promote Thailand towards an innovation-driven nation. .

This event consists of four main activities.

1) A forum with over 20 top Thai and international speakers participating over a 3-day event. Building on three main themes – Bridging Public-Private Partnerships, Accelerating Innovation Businesses and Partnerships, and Hacking for New Investment and Growth Models – the seminar covered over 30 interesting seminar topics on a wide range of issues, including: It is included.

“Digital Innovation in the Public Sector – Why Estonia Became a Leader in Digital Living” Mr. Siim Sikkut, Former Chief Information Officer of the Government of Estonia “Social Innovation: Shaping the Future” Mr. Renaud Meyer, Resident Representative of UNDP Cultural Capital” by Thailand Conference and Exhibition Board (TCEB) “Unlocking the Power of Festivals: Driving Economic Growth and Cultural Engagement” by Thailand Conference and Exhibition Board (TCEB) “Predicting the Unpredictable for Resilient Transformation” EDHEC Business School, Foresight, Innovation and Transformation by Prof. Rene Rohrbeck, Chair Director “Keys to the Success of Innovative Organizations” “Coordination of State Support Mechanisms for Innovation Capital for Thai Entrepreneurs”

2) Business Opportunities: Opportunities to meet, exchange knowledge and expand your business. This includes a marketplace for innovative products from over 250 leading start-ups and innovators and a pitching event where over 50 start-ups and innovators present their business plans. INTERNATIONAL ZONE, where more than 10 agencies from 5 countries gather, and BUSINESS MATCHING and NETWORKING events for building business networks are also held.

3) SHOW: Innovation exhibition that will change the future,

4) AWARD: A prestigious awards ceremony that recognizes those who have contributed to promoting and supporting the development of the country’s startups and SMEs ecosystem, enhancing the business potential of startups and SMEs entering the international market. An award given to innovations that address crises for sustainable development.

The press conference featured discussions by four public-private sector and institutional partnership agencies. Public Sector Development Commission (OPDC) Deputy Secretary General Alypan Charonsk said, “OPDC has 11 projects to showcase at the SITE 2023 event, including interesting talk sessions such as ‘Better Data, Better Decisions’.” We have gathered innovations from government agencies,” he said. It shows how data is currently transforming public sector operations and could impact the private sector as well. ”

“BOI’s key role is to promote investment. We have taken steps to facilitate it,” he said. We want the startup ecosystem to be strong as it lays the foundation for the future economy and becomes a pillar for developing Thailand’s sustainable economy through innovation. The SITE 2023 event will provide a learning space where startups and entrepreneurs can learn. Please come for advice and consultation. ”

“The Thai Chamber of Commerce has an important mission to promote entrepreneurship in collaboration with various institutions. We are We support the principles of CCS, namely Connect.” At the SITE 2023 event, the Chamber of Commerce is participating in encouraging entrepreneurs born from collaborating with agencies as seedlings for incubation, as well as groups of SMEs that have changed mindsets and adjusted towards startup mode. . They will set up a booth at SITE2023 to showcase their products. ”

Furthermore, Praphasiri Atthachin, Ecosystem Head of Krungsri Finnovate, said, “We believe startups and innovation will be a key driver of driving the Thai economy towards 4.0. We have a mission to promote the ecosystem.” In addition to providing capital support, another aspect is partnerships, which are crucial to the growth of the startup. ”

Additionally, the Startup Universe 2023 Update will be introduced to demonstrate the opportunities and strengths of Thailand’s startup ecosystem. The SITE 2023 event is ready to welcome you again. The NIA is open to people interested in innovation, government officials, private sector entrepreneurs, large organizations, small businesses, start-ups, educational institutions, investor groups, and investment firms beginning June 22. We would like to call for participation in STARTUP THAILAND x INNOVATION THAILAND 2023. Free until the 24th at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Registration can be done at site/nia.or.th.

Source: National Innovation Agency of Thailand (NIA)

