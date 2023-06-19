UK needs to balance innovation and safety to help companies adopt AI, tech chiefs say





Monday, June 19, 2023 6:20 p.m.

To realize the much-needed economic growth of artificial intelligence (AI), companies need better support for AI development and safety, tech industry leaders said. (Photo credit: Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

As the UK pushes for a pro-innovation model to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), safety concerns about its use should not be set aside, tech company chiefs say. I am warning you.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt has instructed ministers to accelerate the adoption of AI across the public and private sectors, including the NHS, to boost productivity, the Financial Times reported.

But technology company executives warn that providing clear guidance on the risks AI poses and how to use it safely will be critical as companies adopt nascent technologies.

Chris Downey, co-founder and boss of fraud detection platform Pasabi, told Citi AM that the government “needs to help the industry balance productivity and safety.”

There is no moment to lose,” he added.

The Times reported that the UK has adopted a regulatory framework that prioritizes innovation, which Debbie Weinstein, Google’s head of UK and Ireland, described as “best in class.”

But an innovation-promoting regulatory framework can only work if it is grounded in trust and ethics, Salesforce UK and Ireland representative Zahra Bahrololoumi told City AM.

Principles of trust and responsibility must be our guardrails as we bring more of this exciting technology to market,” she said, adding that “the UK technology sector and UK companies are driving rapid innovation. We still have work to do to be able to survive,” he added, which is seen in generative AI.

On Sunday, the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology announced that prominent technology investor and entrepreneur Ian Hogarth will chair the government’s new Foundation Model Task Force.

Hogarth and the task force will focus on AI safety and risk research and development, with 100 million government backing.

Asam Malik, Head of Technology and Digital Practices at Mothers, said clarifying how to use AI safely will be critical for businesses.

“Companies that work with sensitive personal data and use AI to analyze that data need to make sure they understand the risks that AI poses, especially when it comes to cyber breaches, data theft and data privacy,” Malik said. I’m here.

“The UK government needs to balance the promotion of AI with smart legislation that supports innovation while mitigating unnecessary risks,” Malik added.

The Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology has been reached for comment.

Artists and their unique creations must be protected as AI transforms the music industry

