ASU Professor Changes the Perspective on Accounting

As a college freshman, Scott Emmett was certain of one thing. There is no way he would pursue a career in accounting. He then took a mandatory introductory accounting course at the beginning of his major. The professors’ wit, charisma, and passion for the subject completely changed Emmetts’ misconceptions about the field. Now an associate professor at the WP Carey School of Accountancy, Emmett has earned a reputation for teaching the power of accounting to the next generation. On May 18th, Emmett received the Outstanding Teaching Award from the Arizona Certification Association. Certified Public Accountant (ASCPA) Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon to update the school’s introductory accounting curriculum. As an advocate for accounting professionals and education statewide, ASCPA recognizes one educator each year for innovation and dedication to accounting education. I am humbled and happy to receive this award. I believe this is a recognition of the efforts made across the department to help students understand the value of accounting, Emmett said.

Through emphasizing technology, relevant examples, and non-traditional career paths, Emmett educates students on how to apply their accounting knowledge regardless of their future career. ASU Associate Professor Scott Emmett received a Teaching Excellence Award from the Arizona Association of Certified Public Accountants (ASCPA) for updating the WP Carey School of Business’s introductory accounting curriculum.Download full image

He said he wanted to change the way students saw what accounting is and what it accomplishes. Accounting aims to provide a specific skill set that can be used to produce useful information about businesses. The more you master that skill set, the more useful information you can produce and ultimately the better decisions you can make.

use a real example

In 2020, Emmett received the Accounting Education Innovation Award from the American Accounting Association (AAA). As the largest community of accounting professionals in academia, the association presents this award each year to an individual, group or institution that has contributed to improving accounting education.

With companies struggling to fill accounting positions and qualified candidates choosing roles in banking and the tech industry, innovation in accounting education is essential to correcting the talent pipeline. I think one of the reasons we’re seeing problems with this pipeline is that students have a lot of misconceptions about accounting. That’s what accountants do, Emmett said. One of the things I try to do in my classes is to help my students understand what they can do with an accounting degree.

Emmett teaches ACC 231: Uses of Accounting Information, a required introductory accounting course to 300 students at WP Carey for business undergraduates. Emmett says experiential learning and instructor engagement are key to maintaining audience interest in the subject matter. I recognize that in some ways I have a very skeptical audience, Emmett said. The most enjoyable part for me is seeing the seriousness and concentration of the students. I feel good about how I am approaching the course. Emmett begins each class with a case study that highlights how the concept affects real-world business problems. By incorporating new technology into lessons, he emphasizes that combining accounting and technology can produce more useful insights. This semester, Emmett focuses primarily on the banking crisis as a timely example of how accounting issues affected Silicon Valley banks and how their leaders could have anticipated the crisis. I guessed Emmett also introduces students to non-traditional career paths through recorded interviews with his alumni. He recently spoke with two graduates who are using their accounting degrees in unique ways. One is an FBI forensic accountant and the other is the chief financial officer of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Examples of graduates utilizing accounting in rewarding and rewarding career paths help students visualize the application of their accounting skills to a variety of occupations. Emmett said many students were trying to get their message across because they were unaware of other opportunities available to them. Accounting is much more than debits, credits and spreadsheets. Emmett hopes to help solve problems in the talent pipeline by introducing students who might succeed as accounting majors to the possibilities of the field, but ultimately, the It equips every student with the tools to gain a deeper understanding of how accounting can be used in their lives. He said I want my students to leave my classes with a solid foundation in accounting and an awareness of how that foundation can benefit their careers, regardless of their specific career path. . select.

