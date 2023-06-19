Resources for journalists and news organizations





CLEVELAND, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MediView XR, Inc., a leading clinical augmented reality medical technology company, today announced $15 million in strategic funding from Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, GE Healthcare and Jobs Ohio Capital Growth. announced that it was secured. In partnership with the Fund, Inside View Investments, LLC, and KKVS Syndicate, we are making additional commitments to our next funding round.

MediView combines augmented reality and surgical navigation to give surgeons and medical professionals revolutionary 3D “X-ray vision” through the skin for minimally invasive surgery. New funding will enable the establishment and expansion of MediView’s multi-tier platform offerings, with a focus on generating additional clinical evidence, product development, intellectual property, regulatory and commercial milestones, and product launches will be

MediView President and CEO Mina S. Fahim said: “We are energized by the support of influential strategic investment partners across the medical, industrial, financial and government sectors. We recognize the value,” he said. . “Expanding our industry and clinical partnerships and collaborations with world-class brands and leaders will further accelerate the speed of our innovation. “Professionals will have better access to advanced surgical visualization and navigation tools to provide better care and improve patient access.”

MediView has raised a total of approximately $29.5 million to date. This additional strategic funding round integrates live and 3D medical imaging with augmented reality to combine imaging, navigation and remote collaboration for intuitive procedures, improved clinical efficiency and expanded capabilities for care delivery. It demonstrates the differentiation of MediView. By addressing the challenges of current medical imaging technology and traditional healthcare collaboration methods, MediView democratizes healthcare by removing barriers to patient access, making healthcare accessible to more people, including rural and underserved populations. It aims to address health equity challenges in resource-constrained communities. In addition, MediView’s technology serves as a versatile tool for education and training, preparing tomorrow’s practitioners by enabling immersive and direct learning experiences through augmented reality.

Refining and expanding intellectual property originally developed at the Cleveland Clinic, MediView’s technology combines the power of augmented reality, remote collaboration and evidence-based insight.

“Cleveland Clinic Innovations prides itself on promoting new ways to advance patient care. This is consistent with our focus on ,” said Jeff Vince, Ph.D., Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovation. “Additionally, his MediView focus on operationalizing and commercializing this new technology aligns with the mission of Cleveland Clinic Innovations.”

MediView recently signed a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic in Q4 2022 to jointly advance clinical augmented reality solutions through clinical, technology and research collaborations with Mayo Clinic.

In addition to partnerships with clinical sites, MediView is now involved in a strategic alliance to integrate medical imaging into mixed reality solutions for interventional spaces, through continued joint development of the OmniifyXR Interventional Suite System and ultrasound integration between MediScout and GE HealthCare. We are working with GE HealthCare. system.

“Augmented reality technology has the real potential to transform image-guided therapy and solve long-standing challenges in minimally invasive surgical visualization and navigation, remote imaging and telesurgery in operating rooms and interventional laboratories. ,” said General Manager Carly Yoder. Chief Digital Officer, Ultrasound, GE HealthCare. “We welcome the opportunity to extend our ongoing collaboration with MediView and bring this technology to minimally invasive surgery and other areas where enhanced visualization capabilities are most needed.”

About Mediview

MediView is a Cleveland, Ohio-based medical technology company dedicated to improving human health through a digital augmented reality ecosystem. MediView’s intuitive augmented reality visualization platform unlocks the full potential of 3D data, enabling image-guided medical procedures with intuitive 3D x-ray vision visualization, seamless remote collaboration, and evidence-based data insights. intended to transform. MediView now offers these technologies through partnerships with leading organizations GE Healthcare and Microsoft.

For more information, please visit www.mediview.com.

