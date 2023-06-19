Open source could still eat Google and OpenAI’s AI lunch





A recently leaked Google memo revealed that while Microsoft and Google are all over the generative AI hype, open source developers may still win the market battle. .

A Google AI engineer wrote: “The unpleasant truth is that we are not in a position to win on this issue. [Generative AI] So is the arms race, but so is OpenAI. While we were arguing, a third party was quietly eating lunch. And who is this hidden third party? Amazon Web Services (AWS)? IB? Baidu? it is neither. It’s an open source community.

How is that possible? Doesn’t generative AI require a hyperscale cloud that provides Large Language Models (LLMs) that deliver high-quality answers?

It turns out that you can run LLM on your smartphone. People are running the underlying model at a rate of 5 LLM tokens per second on Pixel 6. As others have shown, you can tweak your personalized AI on your laptop at night.

In other words, “The ability to personalize language models in hours on consumer hardware is critical, especially for goals that involve incorporating new and diverse knowledge in near-real time.”

revolution

What is the key to this revolution? A recent leak of Meta’s large-scale language model Meta AI Model (LLaMA). This has resulted in an avalanche of innovation from the open source community. Despite the initial lack of instruction and dialogue tuning, the model was rapidly iterated and enhancements such as instruction tuning, quantization, and quality improvements were developed in quick succession.

A major game-changer is the use of a cheap fine-tuning mechanism known as Low-Rank Adaptation (LoRA). This allows fine-tuning of the model at a fraction of the cost and time. This technology has greatly reduced the barriers to entry for training and experimentation, allowing individuals to personalize language models on their hardware in a matter of hours.

Our mystery developer said: “One of the reasons LoRA is so effective is that, like other forms of tweaking, it is stackable. or can be leveraged when adding use of tools, where individual fine-tuning is low-rank, but the total need not be low-rank, allowing full-rank updates to the model to accumulate over time This means that models can be inexpensively kept up-to-date as new and better datasets and tasks become available, without paying the cost of a full run.”

This means that generative AI is within the reach of almost any AI-savvy open source developer. Additionally, the open-source community has efficiently used high-quality, curated datasets for training, following the philosophy that data quality is better than data size. These datasets are typically developed using synthetic techniques and collected from other projects.

reassessment

Recent advances by the open source community have prompted a reassessment of Google and OpenAI’s strategy. Open source AI models are an attractive alternative for many users due to their rapid innovation and unlimited use.

I think this is just right. After all, FAANG has so far benefited from generative AI, but all their work has been based on open source AI programs. Without TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Hugging Face’s Transformer, there would be no ChatGPT or Bard.

Of course, Meta, the company that sparked this revolution, is also uniquely positioned to get the most out of putting their code into their products. Perhaps other top companies betting their future on AI may also find it advantageous to let open source developers manipulate their data models. After all, basically every major piece of software has advanced in the last 20 years. Why should generative AI be any different?

As the mystery developer at Google put it, “Competing directly with open source is a losing proposition. There’s a reason: Open source has some key advantages that we can’t replicate.” Exactly.

A group created in a sketch.

Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols (a.k.a. sjvn) has been passionate about technology since the days when CP/M-80 was the leading PC operating system, 300 bps high-speed internet connections and WordStar was the cutting edge. I have written about the business of technology. -Art word processor, and we loved it.

Read more from Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenewstack.io/open-source-may-yet-eat-googles-and-openais-ai-lunch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

