It’s an Android tablet (with a charging dock), but we like to think of it as the ultimate home hub (with a detachable screen).





The box should say “Nest Hub Max” in big letters, but in small print it should say “Now with Pixel software and removable screen.”

Of course, it’s not the Nest Hub that’s in the box. The Nest Hub runs the Fuschia operating system, which Google may have abandoned (no one knows exactly what’s going on with Fuschia, but Google said in his January was fired). Pixel Tablets, on the other hand, run Android 13 with a known extra layer. As hub mode, it just behaves like a Nest Hub when docked.

Like the Nest Hub, you can set up your Pixel Tablet (with speaker dock) to act like a photo frame when docked, or an oversized bedside alarm clock or weather station, all smart. You can make home controls easily accessible. For example, a video stream from Google Nest Doorbell will appear on your screen when someone is at your doorstep.

Like the Nest Hub, it can be used for all sorts of useful things around the house, like listening to the weather forecast when you’re getting dressed, or setting a timer to convert ounces to grams when you’re cooking. increase.

And as the fine print on the box suggests, the dock also has a speaker, making it a very nice device for sitting on your kitchen bench and using Google Assistant voice control to play music and podcasts. will be

The dock has magnets that hold the Pixel Tablet snugly in place, but not so tight that you can’t pull it apart.

They aren’t particularly great speakers, and they’re muted and have less presence than the actual Nest Hub Max’s speakers. I’m saying something because it doesn’t have particularly good speakers, but I’ve had it for a few days here. Digital Life Labs, but I think it’s suitable for casual listening.

These are definitely better than the built-in speakers on the Pixel Tablet itself, which go off the moment you remove the tablet from the dock. The tablet’s speaker is even less present than the dock’s, but the mids and highs aren’t as muffled.

(Google believes the best results can be achieved by leaving the tablet’s speakers playing when the tablet is attached to the dock, and using the tablet to add a touch of brightness and clarity to the duller speakers in the dock.) But there must be some technical reason preventing it, probably something to do with the synchronization of the two pairs of speakers.)

But, you know, it’s fine as a smart screen, and that’s what this product is all about. And like any smart screen from Google, if you really want to listen to music, use a decent audio system and use the screen and Google Assistant to control it.

Alternatively, you can undock your Pixel tablet at any time and manually take it out of hub mode (undocking still leaves hub mode, but this is either an oversight by Google or I just couldn’t find the correct setting) and set it to your liking. method can also be used. Control your home audio system using another Android tablet.

As a tablet, it doesn’t look or feel very premium. Tapping the screen makes a bit of a hollow sound (the same gripe I had with the Pixel phone), the bezels are larger than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, and the nano-ceramic coating feels a bit cheap and rubbery, which I don’t really like. not to us.

As a tablet, it’s perfect for sharing photos and all sorts of things. But that speaker is not suitable for playing music.

However, this is a very decent performance for an Android tablet, benchmarked to the same standards as the Galaxy Tab S8 at multi-core speeds, but about 15% slower than Samsung at single-core and graphics speeds.

Of course, neither of these Android tablets are patches of Apple tablets. Even the slowest iPad, the iPad Air, is 57%, 117%, and 560% faster than the Google Pixel Tablet in single-core, multi-core, and graphics performance benchmarks, respectively.

Raw performance doesn’t matter for this Pixel tablet and its dock.

This isn’t really a device you can get for productivity or creative workflows. It’s more of a lifestyle device, a home companion that you can use without having to go looking for it because it’s always charged and always in the same place.

Until you undock it, of course. Then it becomes more likely to be lost, just like your old tablet.

Perhaps in the next version the box should say Nest Hub Max (now with a string).

Google Pixel TabletLike! Great idea. A very convenient home screen that can also be used as a tablet. Neither the camera nor the speakers are great. $899 for 128GB storage, $999 for 256GB.Read more about Digital Life

